With its record-breaking rooftop infinity pool, contemporary guestrooms and gourmet dining options, Address Beach Resort is at the top of many Dubai residents’ staycation bucket lists. But if you’ve been waiting for the right time to book, that time is now – as the chic beachfront hotel is having a flash sale.

For 72 hours from 12.01am on Friday February 4 to 11.59pm on Sunday February 6, Address Beach Resort will launch its flash sale, with room rates discounted by a whopping 45%. The 45% discount applies to the best available rate, and to bookings for stays up until September 30, giving you 8 months to arrange your perfect beachfront getaway.

Whether it’s a pampering stay to rest and reset, a special occasion to make unforgettable memories with a loved one, or treating someone who truly deserves a break, Address Beach Resort is a top option for a five-star escape.

Situated at the southern end of JBR, you’ll likely recognise this beautiful 77-storey property from your Instagram feed, with its dramatic glass facade and the world’s highest infinity pool. When you’re not taking a dip more than 200 metres above ground, you can tuck into dishes at one of five restaurants and bars. Feast on Lebanese-Brazilian cuisine with a side of spectacular views at Li’Brasil, relax beachside and tuck in to refined seafood dishes at The Beach Grill, or glam up for an evening of jaw-dropping views at Zeta Seventy Seven. There’s indulgent pampering to be had at The Spa at Address, or simply retreat to the comforts of your guest room, where there’s a choice of Dubai Marina or Arabian Sea vistas, with chic coastal tones and sleek marble and stone bathrooms.

To take advantage of this flash sale, simply visit addresshotels.com/72-hour-flash-sale between February 4 and 6, and book a stay for any time until September 30.

Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, flash sale from Friday February 4 to Sunday February 6. Tel: (0)4 879 8899, addresshotels.com