Sponsored: Whether for a laid back Sunday brunch, cocktail masterclass or date-day with your doggies…

NOEPE brings the coastal glamour of Cape Cod to a scenic spot on the edge of Dubai Creek with its whitewashed interiors, terrace filled with plush sofa seating, and a Dubai Creek Marina backdrop where yachts bob in the ocean breeze. Relaxing and stylish by day, NOEPE transforms into a vibrant spot by night, with live DJs and a roaring fire pit where guests can gather for master mixology and experimental fusion dishes.

For the new alfresco season, NOEPE has unveiled a brand new menu, where a fusion of New England classics and Nikkei cuisine are presented. A raw bar offers dishes such as hamachi tiradito, dragon maki and spicy crab tartare, while sharing plates of fried calamari, grilled king prawns and yellow chicken karaage are designed for grazing over a long, leisurely lunch.

As well as its a la carte offering, NOEPE has introduced new offers including a relaxed Sunday brunch, cocktail masterclass perfect for trying something new with your significant other or getting the girls together, as well as a happy hour for enjoying fruity sips against the backdrop of one of the best sunsets in the city.

With NOEPE Sundaze Brunch, enjoy a refined afternoon of live music, delectable fresh seafood, sushi, sliders and live cooking stations plus free-flowing beverages from 1pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs395 inclusive of house drinks.

Looking to hone your mixology skills? Book in for a three-hour cocktail masterclass with bartender Nayan Barik, where you’ll learn to create three classic or signature cocktails, while grazing on cheese or charcuterie to keep you fuelled as you go. The sessions are priced at Dhs350 and available on Sundays from 3pm to 6pm, but special group classes can be arranged outside of the scheduled time if you’re looking for a unique event or group get-together.

And those looking for the perfect sundowner spot to sip wallet-friendly drinks can enjoy a weekday happy hour, where selected beverages are priced at Dhs35 from 4pm to 6pm every Monday to Thursday. Or take advantage of Negroni O’Clock, where three Negroni’s from NOEPE’s signature menu plus a sigar are priced at Dhs299.

NOEPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 12pm to 12am Sun to Fri, 5pm to 12am Sat. Tel: (0)4 602 1814, dubaicreekresort.com, @noepedxb