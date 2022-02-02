Sponsored: Gilt can be found on the 27th floor of Burj Al Arab…

For those who appreciate the high life, there’s a chic new cocktail bar in town, which can be found in the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. Called Gilt, the luxe new bar is located on the 27th floor, offering incredible views of the city below.

Under the supervision of acclaimed bartender Thibault Mequignon, the chic spot features an innovative cocktail menu with strong focus on flavours, combining craftsmanship and attention to detail into every drink.

Signature drinks include the Oseille cocktail with flavours such as sorrel, yopol (dehydrated yoghurt), lime and green cardamom. Alternatively go for the bee pollen concoction, made from grapes, verjus and cognac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Alongside the artfully crafted drinks is a menu of decadent bites, from sockeye salmon lobster bao, to beef tartar, served with crunchy chips and a spicy mayonnaise. The truffle French toast is a must try, as is the pommes dauphine with herb mayo, both of which are perfect for pairing with cocktails.

The space itself is very striking, with a stunning gold bar, framed by a feature wall of white gold-threaded marble. Chic barstools and high tables make for the perfect spot to enjoy the view and sip on a creative beverage.

A reservation is essential to gain entrance to Burj al Arab, so be sure to call (0)4 432 3232 ahead of time to book your table.

Gilt, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 3am, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com/gilt