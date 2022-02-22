Sponsored: It’s the best time of the year for alfresco brunching…

Brunching is a bonafide Dubai institution and if you’re looking for one with a bit of that extra Dubai sparkle, look no further than the gorgeous Jumeirah hotels. There’s something for everyone, so round up your brunch crew and enjoy a fabulous day out in the winter sunshine.

The Vintage Brunch, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Arguably the most prestigious of all of the Jumeirah hotels (although they are all up there), the Jumeirah Al Qasr vintage brunch is sure to be legendary. Dive into a world of wonder as you enjoy exquisite international cuisine from The Hide and Arboretum, whilst sipping on unlimited drinks, listening to live music and watching can-can dancers. Once the brunch ends at 4.30pm, head up to newly revamped cocktail bar, Bar Buci to enjoy expertly-crafted drinks and toast to the sunset from the terrace.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, every Friday from 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs420 soft beverages, Dhs550 cocktails and prosecco, Dhs720 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem

The eclectic beachfront seafood restaurant, offering Mediterranean classics and a panoramic view of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, invites guests to explore a menu of fresh seafood and mouth-watering signature dishes every Saturday as a live DJ spins. The four-course menu features a crudo selection with highlights including a chilled seafood platter, yellow fin tuna and saffron arancini, followed by orecchiette and fresh monkfish served with salmon eggs. The decadent brunch ends with a choice of tiramisu or pavlova with strawberry and coco.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with house drinks, Dhs895 with bubbly and fine wines. Tel: (04) 432 3232. @rockfishdubai

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr

You’re in for a sophisticated French Mediterranean experience when you visit the oceanfront French Riviera restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Alongside a live DJ, signature dishes include poulpe de mediterranée, salade niçoise, expertly prepared agneau de lait, poulet jaune in an arbois emulsion or contre-filet de boeuf with creamy mashed potatoes and a black pepper sauce. For a sweet finish, brunch-goers will be treated to the signature pain perdu and decadent millefeuille.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 432 3232.

@frenchrivieradubai

Bastion, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

If you prefer to be sat inside for brunching, check out Bastion, found on the 25th floor of the Jumeirah Beach hotel, which has stellar views of the Burj Al Arab. The modern brasserie and grill serves an elegant Saturday feast alongside live entertainment of old-world tunes. Brunch highlights include steak frites, croissant monsieur and baked Alaska.

Bastion, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 4323232. @bastiondubai

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Tucked away inside one of the city’s best hotels, Jumeirah Al Naseem, is the Peruvian-Japanese restaurant, Kayto. This is one for special occasions, with three courses of sharing starters, a choice of main and some of the restaurant’s signature puds. The sweeping Burj Al Arab views and the lively atmosphere put Kayto at the elegant end of brunching. Dress up for this one, make sure your phone battery is juiced up and bring your best selfie game.

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with house drinks, Dhs895 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 432 3232. @kaytodubai

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

For those who love a taste of the Far East, look no further than the waterside brunch at Zheng He’s. Executive Chef Wong Lian has whipped up a feast including delicate dim sum, mushroom dumplings, BBQ chicken bao, crystal lobster dumplings and vegetable spring rolls. Mains include egg fried rice and hand-pulled noodles with a choice of chicken or beef. Post brunch, check out the gorgeous cocktail bar, Bahri for cocktails such as Spiced Nitro Espressotini, Yuzu & Elderflower Spritz, Lychee & Ginger Mojito and a Pepper Mule.

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 per person with soft beverages, Dhs425 per person with house beverages and Dhs160 for kids between 4 to 12 years old. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @zhenghesdubai

Images: Provided