Sponsored: With a focus on quality, attention to detail and hassle-free service…

Buying a used car can be a stressful experience: knowing what to look out for, what to avoid and being able to experience a drive before you commit are important factors to consider.

At Cars24, you can be safe in the knowledge that every car brought in undergoes a full inspection and fixing process in a mega refurbishment lab, ensuring only the best quality cars are listed. The lab is an impressive facility with 70 bays and five high-end Italian paint booths, and has the capacity to roll out close to 1,500 cars a month. Each vehicle undergoes a stringent 150-point quality check before getting listed, with teams in place to conduct pre-refurbishment audits, quality control and post-refurbishment teams on hand to ensure even the most minute detail is checked both internally and externally. CARS24 also leverages AI, machine learning, and data science to standardize and optimize the refurbishment process, making it ever more efficient and mistake-free.

There’s a whole host of car models and colours available, and the easy-to-navigate app lets you search for your dream set of wheels with ease. Found one that ticks all your boxes? You can enjoy a free test drive and free registration, all paperwork completed, convenient delivery direct to your doorstep – plus there’s a seven day return policy. So if you don’t like it, change your mind or want to keep looking, you can return the vehicle within the first week of purchase and be given a 100% refund.

Also included is free insurance and a free inspection, plus a two-year warranty, so second hand car buyers are 100% guaranteed for the two years after purchase. Now all that’s left to do is start searching for your dream car…

Find out more at cars24.com