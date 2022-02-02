Feel the love at these top restaurants and hotels…

The most romantic night of the year is fast-approaching (on February 14, in case you’re forgetful). If you’re feeling loved up, Dubai is pulling out all the stops to help you show it – from romantic restaurants to special staycations, here are 32 places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai 2022.

Akira Back

Plan an Asian celebration with Akira Back’s nine-course feast. Tuck into treats like seared foie gras, hamachi pizza, Akira sashimi, A5 saroma wagyu short rib and chocolate souffle. For Dhs2,800 per couple, choose between a table inside or out on the terrace, with the nine-course menu, one bottle of champagne and soft beverages (a la carte also available).

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Al Maha

Go all out with a beautiful Desert Romance staycation at Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. Enjoy a two-night getaway in a secluded suite with private swimming pool, with full board at the resort’s signature restaurant, A Diwaan. You’ll also be treated to an exclusive romantic dinner on the suite pool terrace on the second day after a 60-minute spa treatment, starting at Dhs9,800.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, valid until Feb 14, from Dhs9,800. Tel: (0)4 832 9900. al-maha.com

Ammos Greek

Tuck into a dinner of organic salad with strawberry compote and passion fruit vinaigrette followed by either a lobster pasta (for two people), or the sea bream papillote with fresh vegetables and lemon dressing. Dessert will be Semifreddo vanilla on a biscuit base with red fruit sauce.

Ammos Greek, Rixos Premium JBR, February 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. ammosgreek.com

Aura Skypool

Take your love to new heights with Aura Skypool‘s one-off celebration. Couples will be treated to a special set menu and Champagne while cosying up on a daybed while admiring the views from the 50th floor. The menu includes oysters, caviar, beet poke avocado-wasabi, black rice, kimchi, sticky duck yakitori hoisin sauce, glazed miso salmon, sticky barbecue beef short rib, and scallop and prawn dumplings with truffle soy, priced at Dhs1,200 per couple for the second row or Dhs1,600 for the first row, including pool access.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Monday February 14, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Balloon Adventures Dubai

Soar through the sky this Valentine’s Day in Dubai with a romantic hot air balloon ride. The experience runs on February 12, 13 or 14, when you’ll be picked up nice and early from the city in a private vehicle and head into the desert. First witness a spectacular drone show under the stars, before getting into your balloon to float 4000ft in the sky as you capture the sunrise before being escorted in a vintage Land Rover to a private cabana amongst the dunes where a gourmet picnic awaits. The trip concludes with a camel ride, rounding off an adventurous Valentine’s you’ll never forget.

Balloon Adventures Dubai, February 12, 13 or 14, Dhs1,950 per adult. Tel: (0)4 440 9827. balloon-adventures.com

Bull and Bear

Indulge in a five-course romantic dinner with wine pairing accompanied by live music available on February 12, 13 and 14. Enjoy wagyu beef tartare, sunchoke soup and cornish crab lasagna to start, followed by your choice of main dish. For a sweet finish, diners can enjoy red velvet cake.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, February 12, 13 and 14, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs1,200 per couple. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Café Belge

1920’s European restaurant, Café Belge, is hosting a five-course Valentine’s dinner evening with Gillardeau oysters followed by sea bass carpaccio and foie gras terrine. Mains include a choice of beef and salmon while a crumbly strawberry cheesecake sweetly seals the deal.

Café Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, February 12 to 14, Dhs695 per couple inclusive of two glasses of champagne. Tel: (0)4 372 2222.

Cé La Vi

Take your romance to the next level with Cé La Vi’s elevated offering on February 14. Starting at 7pm, loved up guests will enjoy premium floral bouquets to take home, artists ready to create portraits of happy couples, a performance from an award-winning pianist and singer, and an a la carte menu of the finest dishes. Pricing starts from Dhs1,000 per person for indoor seating, and Dhs1,500 per person for outdoor seating.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, February 14, 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Certo

Certo in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City is whipping up a four-course set menu of homemade Italian classics. It’s Dhs349 per couple with soft drinks or Dhs399 per couple with one bottle of wine and a welcome aperitif.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, February 14, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @certodubai

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach

Dine barefoot on the beach with a sunset dinner including welcome drinks, photo booth, personalised helium balloons, chocolate sachets and more. With an acoustic singer and a live cooking station, enjoy views of Ain Dubai with sparkling wine or champagne.

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, JBR, February 14, from 5.30pm, Dhs599 soft drinks, Dhs799 with sparkling, Dhs1,399 champagne. Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @doubletreebyhiltonjumeirah

Drift Beach Dubai

The restaurant at Drift has devised a special set menu featuring some of its signature dishes. For Dhs650 per person, indulge in a four-course selection of king crab tortellini, followed by beet cured salmon, then a choice of veal tenderloin, the famed dover sole, meuniere, minestrone & razor clams nage or the tagliatelles, before finally, a dark chocolate fondant.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, February 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs650 per person. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Fairmont The Palm

Book a romantic staycation in a Fairmont Heritage Room from Dhs999 and get daily food and beverage credit of Dhs999 valid across selected restaurants in Fairmont The Palm, valid for stays until February 10 2022.

fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Indochine

Recently voted as Dubai’s best date night spot at the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2021, the legendary French-Vietnamese restaurant from New York has curated a limited-edition Valentine’s Day offering to mark the special occasion. Highlights include the crystal truffle dumplings (Dhs70), Chateaubriand for two (Dhs325) and steamed red snapper with scallions and ginger oil (Dhs165), plus a signature mango sticky rice with mango sorbet and coconut sauce (Dhs55) for dessert.

Indochine, Gate Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC. Tel: (0)4 208 9333. @indochinedxb

Isola Ristorante

Head Chef Francesco has curated a menu including sea bass carpaccio, followed by tortelli scampi e parmigiano and filetto di manzo, a beef tenderloin served with foie gras, spinach and beetroot for mains and a Cuore di mousse which is a Mango mousse with strawberry compote to finish.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands, February 14 to 20, 7pm to 11pm, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Maiden Shanghai

Treat your loved one to a gourmet Chinese menu, alongside bottle of bubbly at Maiden Shanghai. Choose from an alfresco table under the stars or be at the heart of the action inside, while indulging in a specially prepared five-course meal, priced at Dhs799 per couple.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, February 14, Dhs799 per couple. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Marea

Upscale DIFC restaurant Marea has prepared a romantic evening with a specially curated complimentary dessert. Vanilla Berries Creamosso is a milk ice cream-based dessert that is oozing with vanilla & strawberry cream, shredded coconut, and comes in a stunning red glazing chocolate heart shape. Diners can complete their seafood-inspired meal with this sweet treat for one night only on February 14.

Marea, DIFC, February 14, 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 583 6366. @mareadubai

Marina Social

Jason Atherton’s Dubai restaurant, Marina Social, invites couples to indulge in a gastronomic evening complete with four-course dinner. Champagne and oysters will start the evening on a romantic note, before sharing dishes such as a beetroot rose, juicy beef Wellington or poached halibut, and black forest gateaux tiramisu profiteroles.

Marina Social, InterContinental Dubai Marina, February 14, 6pm, Dhs700 per couple. Tel: (0)4 446 6664. marinasocialdubai.com

Matagi

DJ Hilde will set the mood with romantic tunes, while guests at Matagi work through a spectacular eight-course Valentine’s Day dinner, priced at Dhs850 per person.

Matagi, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, February 11 to 14, 6pm to 1am, Dhs850 per person. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Souk Madinat’s newest spot, Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, will be offering a three-course set menu including British classics and a bottle of sparkling for Dhs345 per couple. Book a table outside next to the stunning water canals and absorb the romantic atmosphere as you enjoy views of Burj Al Arab.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, February 14, Dhs345 per couple. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

Couples can book their very own cosy cabana with a romantic dinner on the beach, while a fire dancing show and live musical performance takes place. Beautiful flower arrangements and unlimited Champagne will make the evening extra special, as well as complimentary access for two to the resort’s pool and beach to use on your next visit.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, February 14, 7:30pm to 10:30pm, Dhs3,500 per couple with soft drinks, Dhs5,000 for premium beverages. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachhoteldubai

Nobu

Enjoy a six-course omakase set menu at Nobu, staring with a cocktail on arrival followed by signature dishes such as salmon tataki, a selection of sushi and rolls, wagyu tenderloin and Chilean sea bass. A black sesame, chocolate and raspberry tart will finish the meal on a sweet note.

Nobu Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs695 per person. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants

Pierre’s Bistro

Enjoy a four-course set menu, crafted by the world-renowned three Michelin Star Chef Pierre Gagnaire at Pierre’s Bistro. Enjoy blue lobster fricasée with coriander, roasted heart of beef filet Wagyu and Love apple, coconut milk with lime for dessert.

Pierre’s Bistro TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, February 14, 6.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/valentines.

Prato

Couples who dine at Prato in Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills can enjoy a selection of canapés, appetisers, Italian mains and desserts, paired with a glass of prosecco. The set menu for two is priced at Dhs265 for non-members and Dhs235 for members.

Prato, Trump International Golf Club, Damac Hills, February 14, 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 245 3988. @pratodubai

Prime68

Tuck into a five-course set menu at the award-winning Prime68. The 68th floor restaurant is sure to impress your beau, as you sample the delicious dishes on offer. Prices start at Dhs895 per couple or Dhs995 for a table by the window, where you can best enjoy the exceptional views.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, February 14, 6pm to 11.3pm, from Dhs895. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Love birds can indulge in a delightful meal at Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen for Dhs380 per couple on Valentine’s Day in Dubai. A Latin American and Caribbean selection of slow-cooked beef cheek, smoked brisket and Argentinian grass-fed striploin, or ribeye can be enjoyed with a bottle of red or white wine. For singles, a blind date activation will run simultaneously with a two-hour unlimited drinks package with a platter of beans empanada, croquetas veal, beef empanada, camarones relleno available for Dhs180.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, February 13 and 14, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 570 8111. rumba.ae

Sonara Camp Dubai

Enjoy a romantic evening in the desert at the luxurious Sonara Camp where guests will enjoy a live saxophone, love songs played on piano by an incredible vocalist and a spectacular fire show. Your evening will include a fine-dining dinner of seasonal dishes served up under the stars. The family-friendly spot also offers a range of activities for kids.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, February 14, 5pm onwards, Dhs1,100 per person. Tel: (0)50 336 7909. @sonara_camp

Splendido Social Bar and Kitchen

Enjoy an evening of live jazz at Ritz-Carlton JBR restaurant, Splendido. A menu of poached oysters, octopus carpaccio, handmade tagliatelle with lobster bisque will be served amongst the romantic setting while you’re serenaded with jazz tunes. It’s Dhs795 per couple with a welcome glass of bubbly and soft beverages or Dhs1,395 per couple with free flowing Italian bubbly.

Splendido Social Bar & Kitchen, The Ritz-Carlton JBR, February 14, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com/dubai

SushiSamba

Book a seat at the hottest table in the city, right by the window of SushiSamba. These exclusive tables offer prime view of the city below, where you can enjoy the a la carte menu with a minimum spend of Dhs3,000 per couple. A heart-shaped dessert made from creamy white chocolate mousse, sweet vanilla sponge, tangy cherry sauce, rich chocolate crumble and Chicha Morada sorbet will be available exclusively for Valentine’s Day diners.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 582 1555. sushisamba.com

Torno Subito

Treat your special someone to a six-course meal at Torno Subito, featuring dishes such as carpaccio, ravioli ricotta spinaci e tartufo, succulent wagyu cheek and a creamy pink cheesecake. A table on the terrace is Dhs999 per couple with food only or Dhs1,499 per couple, served with a bottle of champagne. Cabana upgrades are available.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Vida Emirates Hills

A romantic night that won’t break the bank is what you’ll find at Vida Emirates Hills. The poolside experience is priced at Dhs499 per couple with soft drinks or Dhs699 per couple with selected drinks. The three course menu includes dishes such as grilled black Angus beef tenderloin, grilled tiger prawn, smoked salmon, and more. You can upgrade the experience to a private cabana for an additional Dhs500.

Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, February 14, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 872 8888 www.vidahotels.com

Kinara by Vikas Khanna

Enjoy a four-course menu with Champagne including tandoori king oyster mushroom with truffle cream and caramelised figs, slow-cooked octopus, khajur paneer with date stuffing and cottage cheese, the signature lamb shank curry, and ends with cardamom chocolate mousse and raspberry sauce.

Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View Hotel, JA The Resort, February 9 to 14, Dhs750 per couple. Tel: (0)4 814 5604. jaresorts.com

Voco Bonnington

Treat your one and only to a night at brand new JLT hotel, Voco Bonnington. For Dhs530 per person, enjoy a double room with rose petals and chilled bubbly before a romantic dinner for two with wine at The Cavendish Restaurant. In the morning, choose from a full Irish breakfast buffet or breakfast in bed.

Voco Bonnington, Cluster J, JLT, February 11 to 14, Dhs530 per person. Tel: (0)4 356 0000. ihg.com

Images: Provided