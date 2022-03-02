Sponsored: These sound tea-riffic…

Looking for an afternoon tea? Four Seasons Dubai has two unique afternoon tea offerings across both its venues: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC and Four Seasons Resort Dubai for you to try.

Here are two new afternoon teas to treat yourself to.

Hatta Honey Afternoon Tea at Penrose Lounge, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

At this afternoon tea affair, a key element is Hatta Honey which adds an extra sweet note to your afternoon treat.

Reflecting a honeycomb, your rose-gold stand includes savoury and sweet creations put together by Executive Sous Chef Rami Nasser and Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert.

For savouries, there’s salmon blini, a French favourite – potato dauphinoise topped with caviar and cured lemon, a filo wrapped, tomato tartare and more.

For a sweet treat, there is pistachio and orange blossom cake with a drizzle of honey, choux with figs, honey cake, and a chocolate treat.

Pair this with classic condiments and your choice of herbal tea.

It will cost you Dhs325 per person or Dhs430 for two.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, available daily from 2pm to 7pm, book on 04 506 0000 or email penrose.dubaidifc@fourseasons.com.

Afternoon Tea at Shai Salon at Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

The afternoon tea served up in the elegant Shai Salon is a royal affair.

Created by Senior Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert, the tiers feature sweet and savoury treats representing a marriage between glorious French and abundant Arabic flavours.

Highlights include raspberry lychee dessert, pistachio orange blossom choux with local honey, mango and saffron tart, coffee choux and more. The chef suggests diners to start with the airiest pastry and finish with the richest dessert. There are scones as well with clotted cream and seasonal fruits.

Choose from a selection of tea to truly unwind and indulge.

It will cost you Dhs220 per person or Dhs400 for two. For a truly royal experience, add champagne for Dhs345 or rose for Dhs365.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, available daily from 2pm to 8pm, book on 04 270 7805.

Images: Supplied