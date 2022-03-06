Sponsored: From extended happy hours to ladies’ night and brunch deals, this laid-back spot has something for everyone…

Even if you’re a seasoned Dubai resident, the appeal of an afternoon or evening spent soaking up the serene vibes of the Madinat Jumeirah never gets old. And when it comes with some top deals, friendly service and a regular rotation of live music – it’s a no brainer. Which is why you need to plan your next date night, long lunch or ladies’ night around Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, the new kid on the Madinat block.

Here are 6 reasons you’ll love this relaxed Souk Madinat spot.

Happy hour is eight glorious hours long

From Sunday to Friday, happy hour kicks off at midday and runs right into the evening, until 8pm. Pick from a selection of beer, spirits, wine and sparkling priced from Dhs35, all while soaking in the relaxed ambience.

Ladies’ night comes with three free drinks

Dubai’s ladies’ night scene has evolved, and now most deals come with a minimum spend. But if you gather your gal pals and head to Mezzanine on a Wednesday, you’ll be treated to three free drinks and live music – no catches. On the menu, themed sips include wines, sparkling and a trio of themed cocktails. Just show up between 6pm and midnight.

The Friday evening brunch is the perfect way to kick off your weekend

Whether you’re in charge of the end-of-week office get together, or you’re kicking off the weekend with friends, you can enjoy a Friday evening brunch at Mezzanine that includes dinner, three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225. Grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah from 7pm to 10pm , and sip on a selection of beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, plus dine on a main from a menu of authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, steak and ale pie or all-day English breakfast.

Saturday Brunch is also available for the traditionalists

Perfect for those that like to eat a proper three-course meal at brunch, Mezzanine’s Saturday Brunch is a big British banquet. Kick off with individual starters like prawn cocktail, crispy fried calamari or scotch egg, then pick a main from a traditional selection like fish and chips, roast chicken with all the trimmings or a traditional cottage pie, then finish with a choice of desserts like an apple crumble, sticky toffee pudding, treacle tart or a fruity cherry pie. It’s washed down with unlimited beverages from 1pm to 4pm and priced at Dhs295.

You can order a proper roast all weekend long

Served up every Saturday and Sunday for a wallet-friendly Dhs125, there’s a choice of either chicken, beef or cauliflower steak, with all your favourite trimmings – Yorkshire pudding included. Craving a beef dinner mid-week? Mezzanine’s Signature Sunday Roast burger is available seven days a week.

Live music sets are the perfect backdrop to your next date night

Acoustic duos and talented local bands perform brilliant covers of your favourite toe-tapping hits every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All against the backdrop of the twinkling terrace lights…

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai, mezzaninedubai.com