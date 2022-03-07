Some extra volume for your weekend…

Just our favourite collection of Abu Dhabi places to absorb beats, eats and treats for the soul this weekend. Come join us.

Friday, March 10

Stories in the park

This weekend there’s a few different ways you and the kids can fulfil your quest for compelling narratives in the great alfresco. Their Cinema in the Park session this week includes The One and Only Ivan on Friday (5.30pm and 7pm) on Friday, but our top pick, is the Saturday movie, animated musical Sing 2. Banging soundtrack, outstanding voice over cast and a truly engaging story. For more literary adventures, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) will be rolling out their Library on Wheels at the park, as part of Reading Month. You’ll also find children’s author Jackanory-style reading sessions, a chance for kids to create their own books and covers.

Movies are free, but entry into the park is charged at Dhs10. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, find the full list of upcoming movies at ummalemaratpark.ae Shangri-cha Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi has launched a new spring-inspored afternoom tea featuring ‘a duet of live harp music and an ever-evolving afternoon tea menu’. Available between 2pm and 6pm daily, highlights from the food options include vegan garden peas tatine, smoked turkey bagel with artichoke, scones with jam and clotted cream, and a selection of dainty French pastries. Thisty for something more than tea? There’s a two hour bottomless bubbles top-up option for Dhs85. Your package will also include a Dhs500 to spend at InstaRunway, the digital shopping space for big fashion brands. *adds to cart* Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs110 per person. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com If it’s gouda nuff for us…

Art Lounge is one of Saadiyat Island’s sleekest open-air spots, nestled in the iconic rooftop of the Louvre. To ease into the weekend, C’est Cheese is an un-bree-levable deal that aims to acquaint fromage fans with French gastronomy and grape, with a selection of aged French cheeses paired with glasses of wine. It starts from Dhs150, and runs on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 10pm.

Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, entry will be via Gate 2 of the museum (follow the signs to Fouquet’s), 6pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday. Tel: (0)50 699 6375, louvreabudhabi.ae

Saturday, March 11

Grill squad, assemble

Grills@Chill’O has a brunch deal that is, like the restaurant’s preferred cooking method, straight-up fire. The Chill’O Brunch is hosted every Saturday, comes with live muisical performances and lets you build your own dining story as you meander across eight culinary stations offering signature grills; foie gras; Asian delights; carvery bites; fresh seafood; sushi; and dessert.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs255, house Dhs350, bubbles dhs395 and kids aged seven to 12 are just Dhs202. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Extraordainary measures

Take your palate on a whistle-stop tour of gourmet international flavours via the live cooking stations and the kitchens of Dusit Thani’s Urban Kitchen. Their upgraded and amplified ‘extraordainary’ Saturday brunch includes heavy South and South-East Asian input, big seafood choices, an artisan cheese table, whatevr the ‘Cocoloco’ station is (confession — we have no idea, but we’re in), and a live dessert station. If you book a week in advance you can currently get 30 per cent off the price. Apologies for the late notice.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, kids Dhs90. Tel: (02) 698 8137, @dusitthaniad

Sunday, March 12

Fridays are the new Sunday

Friday have had a bit of a rough ride in the UAE in 2022, being recently demoted from weekend status. But one of our favourite type of Fridays, TGI Fridays in Al Wahda Mall, has now reopened after being closed for a comprehensive makeover. One of the world’s best-loved Ambassadors of flare and American cuisine, TGI Fridays delivers that weekend feeling, every day of the week.

Al Wahda Mall. Tel: (02) 4452 497, @tgifridaysuae

Just, one last thing…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently dropping more new destinations on its route map than get quoted in a Pitbull song. Aqaba, Amman, Salalah, Santorini — it’s an airline that truly embodies the Mr Worldwide spirit. And, announced today, the latest addition to the line-up is that most popular of Asian vacation locations — Sir Lanka. It’s Mattala to be precise, bang on the south east coast of the tear drop island — and just next door to one of the most incredible safari experiences available outside of Africa, Yala National Park.

These Wizz Air flights to Sri Lanka will start at the beginning of June and depart three times a week (on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) with one-way prices starting at just D hs179. Tickets are on sale now via the wizzair.com website.

Images: Getty/Provided