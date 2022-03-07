With one-way fares from just Dhs70…

With travel restrictions easing and more destinations welcoming travellers again, it’s time to start making those long weekend plans. If you’ve already ticked off weekends in Sri Lanka, Oman and the Maldives, it’s time to discover somewhere new. Luckily, the UAE’s array of low-cost airlines are here to get you inspired, with new flight routes launching in the coming weeks from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – with fares as little as Dhs70 one-way.

Here are 5 new flight routes from the UAE to tick off your travel bucket list.

Aqaba and Amman, Jordan

Looking to tick off a long weekend in Jordan? With flights around the three-and-a-half-hour mark, and a landscape that includes historical Petra, the unique Dead Sea, otherworldly Wadi Rum and foodie-focused Amman, Jordan is an appealing destination for a long weekend from the UAE. And as if that wasn’t enough incentive, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is launching flights to two destinations in Jordan from April, with one-way fares from as little as Dhs70. From April 28, fly to the southern coastal spoils of Aqaba from the UAE capital on Sundays and Thursdays for a much-needed drop-and-flop beach break at one of the areas many resorts. As of April 30, a direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Amman every Tuesday and Saturday opens up the opportunity to discover Amman’s vibrant restaurant scene, up-and-coming arts sector, or even plan a trip to the Dead Sea, to tick floating in the salty waters off your travel bucket list.

From Dhs298 return, wizzair.com

Nice, France

One of a number of summer flight routes Etihad is launching this year, the UAE’s National Airline will operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Nice from June 15. The twice-weekly service will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays between Abu Dhabi and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport on a modern Boeing 787 aircraft, offering the perfect opportunity for a long weekend on France’s south coast. Renowned for its famous waterfront, Nice boasts a scenic seven-kilometre walkway known as the ‘Promenade des Anglais’. The city was proclaimed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021.

From Dhs2,735, etihad.com

Malaga, Spain

Also on June 15, Etihad will launch flights to the Spanish city of Malaga — gateway to the Costa Del Sol, the province of Andalucia, an electrifying world of passion cuisine, pristine beaches, coastal adventures, Iberian soirees filled with out-out fuego, and unlimited portions of paella, live at the source. The seasonal flight route will operate twice per week.

From Dhs2,425 return, etihad.com

Crete, Greece

From June 15, for the first time Etihad Airways will be operating two weekly flights to the charismatic Greek island of Crete. Crucible of the Minoans, Crete is the central staging point for a hefty earn-full of ancient mythology (the stories say it’s the birthplace of Apollo), with real life ancient ruins you can visit — such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knosso. There’s charm too in its beaches, caves, dishes, and nightlife.

From Dhs1,905 return, etihad.com

Santorini, Greece

2021 was the summer of Greece, and a whole host of UAE airlines put on seasonal flight routes to some of the European hotspots most alluring islands. For 2022, Etihad has already announced it’ll be instating flights to two of them, and after Crete on June 15, the Abu Dhabi airline will launch direct flights to Santorini from June 16. The fabled white walls of Santorini will once again be available on a thrice-weekly direct service from AUH. Walk the winding, petal-lined streets, for bucket-list views of bone-white buildings and the sprawling Aegean beyond.

From Dhs2,705 return, etihad.com

Images: Getty