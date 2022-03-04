Sponsored: The ultimate lifestyle hotspot…

Swim in the iconic glass-bottomed pool at InterContinental Dubai Festival City; flip the off-switch at Spa InterContinental; enjoy incredible panoramic city views from Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City; for a slower-pace of life with stunning views of Dubai Creek, check out InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Festival City; and for an urban bolthole perfect for work and play, the Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City has everything you need.

All of the hotels offer convenient access to the huge Dubai Festival City Mall, for those who love to shop. The mall is also home to the record-breaking Imagine Dubai show, a mesmerising display that combines lasers, lights, water and feel-good music.

Not just for leisure, InterContinental Hotels in Dubai Festival City offer a fabulous range in culinary diversity, with a restaurant to suit every craving, because hotel stays are made all the memorable by exciting gastronomic options. Here are the top picks:

For a luxe French dining experience, check out waterfront restaurant, Pierre’s Bistro. Helmed by three-Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire, you can enjoy a sensorial dining experience, with exquisite dishes including duck foie gras terrine, sole meunière. CHOIX Patisserie TT Restaurant, which is open daily and also helmed by Chef Pierre Gagnaire, serves up its signature afternoon tea with delicate pastries (Dhs100), freshly-baked croissants for breakfast, and great options for a social or business lunch.

If your weekend just isn’t complete without a brunch, InterContinental Hotels in Dubai Festival City have the answer. The alfresco Picnic Pantry Brunch is perfect for families, with brilliant views of Dubai Creek. Every Saturday, enjoy a range of BBQ treats, pool access and kids’ activities out on the lush green lawns, priced from Dhs265 for adults. For a brilliant brunch with friends, check out the Belgian Café Brunch, with a vintage pub flair, beers on tap, and dishes such as mussels and Belgian foodie classics, priced from Dhs175.

Depart on a culinary journey around the world

For those who love to try cuisine from all over the world. There’s a brilliant Saturday Family Lunch at Anise, with live cooking stations serving up an array of cuisines. Karam Al Bahr is the home of authentic Lebanese cuisine with fresh seafood and Dubai Creek views. Mashawi Nights offer a unique Arabian experience with oud music set to the mesmerising backdrop of Dubai Creek, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays offering freshly grilled meats and seafood, with free-flowing soft beverages, priced from Dhs195.

There are so many reasons to visit InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City – discover them for yourself…

For further information and bookings, call (0) 4 701 1127 or e-mail reservation.dfc@ihg.com. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/diningoffers

Images: Provided