A trio of international acts will grace the Meydan Racecourse stage once the racing action concludes…

The Dubai World Cup is returning with a bang this March, and as well as all the on-track action, a trio of show-stopping performances will close out proceedings as Brit acts Becky Hill, Rudimental and Sigala headline the after-race concert.

Tickets for Dubai World Cup are already on sale, priced from Dhs295, which includes access to Apron Views plus the star-studded concert.

Getting things started will be headline act Becky Hill, making her hotly anticipated return to Dubai two years after she headlined at RedFest DXB. The Brit-award nominated singer songwriter will be performing a roster of her best-loved hits, including Remember, Wish You Well, Piece of Me and newly released, Run.

Next up, award-winning Rudimental, famed for their hits including Scared of Love, Right Here and Sun Comes Up, close the show with an epic DJ set. The Drum and Bass band first rose to fame in 2012 when their single ‘Feel The Love’ alongside John Newman debuted at number one in the UK singles chart.

The final performance will see Sigala, the DJ and producer behind Easy Love, Came Here For Love, Wish You Well and Sweet Lovin. No stranger to Dubai, the Brit DJ last performed in the city at Zero Gravity, headlining at the beach club’s birthday brunch last November.

The Dubai World Cup is well known as one of the glitziest days on the global racing calendar, and as well as a race card packed with thrilling action, visitors can expect spectacular entertainment, pop-ups by some of the region’s best loved homegrown brands, a dazzling fireworks display and of course the after race concerts.

Gates open from midday, and the first race starts at 3.45pm. Thereafter, races continue up until the much-anticipated Dubai World Cup at 8.30pm, with a total prize money of US$ 30.5 million. The post-race concerts start from 9.30pm.

We can’t wait…

Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse, 12pm onwards, Saturday March 26, from Dhs295. dubairacingclub.com