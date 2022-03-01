Sponsored: Embark on a journey across the Spanish islands…

Get ready to be transported to the Spanish isles when you step into Hola, a beautiful rooftop restaurant and lounge perched atop of Meydan Hotel.

Hola brags panoramic views of the Meydan racecourse, but you’ll have to tear your eyes away from its stunning decor first. The space is fitted with a shaded area adorned with eye-catching bougainvillaea decor and wooden furniture which bundled together exudes Instagrammable Mediterranean vibes.

It’s not just the gorgeous interiors that will draw you here, as Hola has an offer every Saturday afternoon that brunch fans will enjoy.

In fact, it’s better than brunch. Confidently titled, ‘We don’t Brunch we Fiesta’, this lunch offer at Hola brings moreish Spanish flavours and aromas to Dubai and dishes from across the islands are served up.

Tapas on the brunch menu include a refreshing watermelon and feta, ceviche, a selection of nigiri and more. For mains, there’s grain fed steak, grill seabream and pollo Milanese. Dessert will round off your lunch celebrations nicely with a choice of brioche catalana and hot brownie with strawberry sorbet.

And of course, there are drinks you can pair with your meal. Add wine and beer to your brunch experience for Dhs350, or spirits and selected cocktails for Dhs420 or truly indulge and feel like your on holiday with bubbles for Dhs595.

For entertainment, DJ Justbradj will be at the decks.

Brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

Before you whisk yourself over to Spain, book your table on 056 358 3333 or send an email to reservations@holarooftop.com

Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, brunch menu every Sat 1pm to 5pm, prices start from Dhs350. Tel: (0)56 358 3333. @holarooftop

Images: Hola Rooftop