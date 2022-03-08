Notting Hill’s much adored Greek restaurant lands on Saadiyat Island…

With its windswept dunes, and pastel blue waters, Saadiyat Island often feels a few thousand miles away from the frenetic energy of the city. Which makes it the perfect place to install a restaurant that celebrates that Greek holiday pace of life, authentic Hellenic cuisine and visceral aesthetic beauty.

Forged in the fires of London’s fine dining foundry, Mazi which means ‘together’ in Greek, found wide and passionate appeal amongst the discerning diners of the UK’s culinary capital. It’s a brand story that burned to bright to be told in a single chapter. And so begins a new odyssey, a new location for this article of Greek legend, at The, appropriately august, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort Abu Dhabi.

The menu at Mazi Abu Dhabi is inspired by the nostalgia of co-founder Christina Mouratoglou’s childhood memories, and features a mix of established Greek classics, and thoroughly modern reimaginings. Fondly pondered items such as tzatziki, kavourosalata and grilled calamari, feta tempura, shredded lamb shoulder tacos, sea bass tartare, chicken thigh souvlaki skewers and artichoke risotto à la polita.

Talking about the opening, Mouratoglou said: “We are very excited to be back in Abu Dhabi and re-opening MAZI Abu Dhabi in the region. We can’t wait to share our fresh approach to Greek cooking with everyone.”

A mythology of fine design

Crafted with an eye for detail that would please even Aphrodite herself, Mazi looks every bit the postcard pantheon. Gorgeous thalasso-inspired interiors, botanical abundance on the olive garden terrace, and serving rituals worthy of an Athenian epic.

MAZI Abu Dhabi is open for lunch from Wednesday to Monday, between 12pm and 3pm, and for dinner from 7pm to 11pm. The venue is closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, kindly contact the resort at restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com or +971 2 498 8888.

