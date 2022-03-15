Sponsored: Chef Xavier Caille is heading back to Dubai…

The Beach House is a relaxing restaurant at Palm Jumeirah’s Anantara The Palm. There’s plenty on the menu on the Mediterranean and Italian front, but for 10 days starting March 24, the oyster will take centre stage.

The Xavier Caille’s Oyster Shucking event will be taking place allowing you to glimpse the swift skills of Chef Xavier Caille. Shucking 30 oysters in under three minutes? Easy-peasy for Chef Xavier, who is the world oyster shucking champion. And he will be displaying his expertise at the beachfront restaurant from March 24 to April 2.

And you are all invited to attend. Of course, it’s not all about the shocking speed at which this champion opens oysters. He will then show off his skills in the kitchen by creating tasty delicacies with the oysters infusing them with his favourite flavours.

The selection includes four distinct and acclaimed oyster varieties which can only be found in specific regions of France. Meaning you will taste unique flavours from ancient salt flats in Charente-Maritime to the bed of the famed Bélon River.

We know what you may be thinking – ‘Does it really matter where the oyster is plucked from?’. As a matter of fact, oysters are very similar to wine (grape), meaning they become imbued with the subtleties of their surroundings. So in short, yes, you will feel the difference in tastes.

How much will this all cost? You will pay Dhs120 for six oysters and Dhs240 for 12 oysters. There’s also an a la carte option available for lunch and dinner beginning at 12.30pm until 11.30pm.

To book your experience, give the restaurant a call on 40 567 8304 or email restaurants.dubai@anantara.com or visit anantara.com

Images: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort