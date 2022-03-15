The dazzling venue will play host to an unmissable musical performance on Wednesday March 23…

The dinner and a show concept is taking Dubai by storm, but for an immersive show that goes far beyond the basics you need to plan a night out to The Theater. Wonderfully unique, The Theater fuses art, live music and performance alongside state-of-the-art technology to create a breathtaking spectacle that will draw all the “oohs” and “ahhs”.

At the creative helm, celebrated showman Guy Manoukian takes diners on an unforgettable journey, curating a show that features a team of global talent, including dancers, singers and aerialists have been flown in to provide an extraordinary show. While no two shows are the same regardless, music maestro Manoukian calls on some of the world’s best artists on Wednesdays to perform alongside him, headlining ‘Guy With Friends’.

On Wednesday March 23, it’s the turn of Greek superstar Konstantinos Argyros. In 2010 he was signed to Universal Music and his career has gone from strength to strength, releasing a myriad of singles and albums, including Athina Mou and Ximeromata. His illustrious career has also seen the Greek star win numerous awards, including “Best Male Artist of the Year” at MAD VMA 2017.

Paired with the show is a suitably decadent menu, which features a selection of Beluga and Oscietra caviar, handmade beef gyoza served with smoked onion purée, lobster linguini and slow-cooked wagyu tomahawk with shaved truffle.

There are two seatings: the first at 7.30pm and the second at 10pm, with Argyros performing during the second seating. There’s no entry fee, but a Dhs800 minimum spend per person applies.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7.30pm to 3am, Wednesday March 28, Dhs800 minimum spend per person. Tel: (0)4 222 2268, reservations@thetheaterdubai.com, @thetheaterdubai