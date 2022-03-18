Sponsored: Celebrate one year of La Coco on March 23…

It’s hard to believe that Andaz The Palm’s vibrant hotspot La Coco has already been open for one year. In just 12 short months the Instagrammable spot has won over the hearts of Dubai residents, firmly positioning itself as the go-to spot for great vibes, tasty bites and fun times.

Now, as it gears up to mark its first anniversary, La Coco extends its invitation for celebrations to its loyal customers. On Wednesday March 23, join the team for an evening of unmissable proportions, themed around the California coast and Mexican Riviera.

The exclusive event will play host to some of the city’s biggest media and influencers, but the La Coco team are offering a rare opportunity to see behind the curtain at one of the city’s exciting private parties. Open to only 50 people, this is your chance to see and be seen at La Coco’s exclusive event.

Spots are highly limited, and including access to the open bar, as well as more canapés than you can shake a stick at – some of which are sampled from the brand new menu. Priced at Dhs399 each, these special spots are up for grabs right now, but you’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss out.

The party runs on Wednesday March 23 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, and will see some of the best Latin dancers, DJs and more helping you celebrate in style. Plus, make sure your paparazzi-ready, as you’ll be photographed all night and will receive a special momento to make it a night not to forget.

La Coco, Andaz The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesday March 23, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs399. hyattrestaurants.com