He’ll also be headlining an after-party at White Dubai…

Grammy award-winning American singer, songwriter and dancer, Ne-Yo, is set to make his return to Dubai with two huge shows on Sunday March 27.

First up, the So Sick hitmaker will become the latest in a string of huge musical acts to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage. There’s no need to purchase tickets for the show, you’ll just need to be in possession of a valid Expo ticket and show up on the night. Ne-Yo is set to perform at 9.30pm.

Can’t make it to the Expo 2020 show? The official after party will take place at our favourite open-air super club, White Dubai. Leading up to Ne-Yo’s performance, expect a dazzling show from the acclaimed rooftop hotspot, with stunning choreography and entertainment warming up the crowd. Table reservations are essential for the exclusive after party.

During his 13-year long career, Ne-Yo has released more than 15 singles across six studio albums including hits such as So Sick, Closer, Because of You, Miss Independent, and Let Me Love You which all became top 10 hits both in the UK and US. In total, he’s won three Grammy’s, two MOBO’s and two BET awards, and received more than 40 nominations for various music awards.

Ne-Yo will be one of the final artists to perform at Expo 2020, as the ‘World’s Greatest Show’ prepares to close its doors on March 31. Before Ne-Yo, American star Jason Derulo is set to grace the Jubilee Stage this Friday March 25 at 9.30pm, with an after-party taking place at Cue Dubai.

Images: Getty