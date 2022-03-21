Whatcha Sayyyyyy about a night out this week?

American R&B superstar Jason Derulo is making his return to Dubai this week, with not one – but two – performances in the city.

On Friday March 25 the Savage Love hitmaker will become the latest in a string of huge musical acts to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee Stage. There’s no need to purchase tickets for the show, you’ll just need to be in posession of a valid Expo ticket and show up on the night.

You can expect this to be a packed out performance, so those looking to see the In My Head singer are advised to arrive early.

If you miss his show at Expo 2020, the offical after party will take place at CUE lounge at Sheraton Grand on Sheikh Zayed Road, with a takeover from White Dubai as the Meydan nightspot will be closed ahead of the Dubai World Cup carnival. The sophisticated late night lounge will open its doors from 10pm, with a set list of acclaimed local DJs spinning ahead of Derulo’s performance in the early hours. Table reservations are essential for the exclusive after party.

The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. More recently Derulo released Savage Love in 2020, which went straight to number one around the world followed by smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby.

Jason Derulo has previously headlined gigs in Dubai at Soho Garden last December, and pre-pandemic he also performed at White and Global Village in 2019.