6 of the best restaurants in Ras Al Khaimah

Discover some top places to dine when you visit the northernmost Emirate…

Known predominantly as an ‘adventure emirate’, but all that adventure sure does work up an appetitive, and luckily Ras Al Khaimah has some brilliant dining options to choose from. From luxury desert dining, to laid back bites with a view, our beloved RAK has it all.

Here are six top restaurants to try in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sonara Camp Al Wadi

Fine dining in the desert doesn’t get better than the gorgeous Sonara Camp Al Wadi. The premium experience sees guests dine amongst the dunes of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Expect plenty of wildlife sightings, as well as top class live entertainment from singing to fire shows. The menu features a selection of sharing dishes created on-site from seasonal ingredients. The experience also includes fun activities such as owl and hawk interactions and sandboarding.

Sonara Camp Al Wadi, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah Tue, Thur, Sat & Sun, 4pm to 10.30pm, Dhs690 adults, Dhs300 children. nara.ae @sonara_camprak

NoHo Bar & Grill

New York City inspired restaurant NoHo just opened in InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa. The casual spot offers a soulful menu of jerk chicken, juicy sliders, and truffle fries, as well as in-house barrel-aged cocktails, craft beer pairings, and specially selected wines. Weekly deals include a Tuesday wings deal and Sunday roast offer.

NoHo Bar & Grill, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Ras Al Khaimah, daily, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)7 202 6666. icrasalkhaimah.com

Karma Kafe

Popular Dubai spot Karma Kafe expanded into Ras Al Khaimah last year, finding a home in Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. The Pan-Asian spot offers sea views from the open-air terrace while serving up a range of tasty dishes, and an extensive cocktail menu.

Karma Kafe, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 209 0099. @karmakaferak

1484 by Puro

The highest restaurant in the UAE can be found in Ras Al Khaimah, 1,484 metres above sea level. 1484 by Puro is the licensed eatery on Jebel Jais, close to the world’s longest zipline and the new Jais Sledder. Reservations are required as spacing is limited, and a security access gate will only allow guests with reservations through to the upper mountain. You can book here.

1484 by Puro, Jais Adventure Peak, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 8am to 7pm. puro.ae

Umi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umi_Rak (@umi_waldorfrak)

Tucked inside Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is Umi, a trendy Japanese restaurant with an expansive bar and lounge area. With dark, moody lighting and an authentic menu selection, Umi offers a sophisticated space to enjoy the best of Japanese cuisine in Ras Al Khaimah.

Umi, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, near Marjan Island, daily 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)7 203 5533. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Farmhouse

Farmhouse, found in The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, specialises in fresh ingredients such as wild meats and homegrown vegetables. The rustic venue features a scenic view from its terrace, which looks out across the surrounding desert dunes.

Farmhouse, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 5.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)7 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Provided/Instagram