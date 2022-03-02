Discover world-renowned Thai hospitality at this waterfront property…

Hailing from Thailand, Centara Hotels & Resorts is built upon traditional family values.

The location

Tucked away on a prime stretch of the Deira Islands waterfront, this staycation spot will see you swapping bustling Dubai life for still blue waters paired with adventure, thanks to the family-friendly waterpark.

The look and feel

Keeping little ones in mind pops of colour, alongside beach and ocean elements are dotted throughout the hotel. Expect under-the-sea murals and photos of Thai beaches paired with giant elephant sculptures, bamboo umbrellas, and tuk-tuks for that cultural touch of Thailand.

The rooms

A variety of room styles are available with views of the beach and waterpark or the city. If you’re going with little ones, opt for the room which comes with bunk beds – they are sure to be a hit. For design, a minimalistic approach is taken with predominantly blue hues paired with touches of Arabia and a cool art piece that hangs over the bed.

Facilities and activities

The facilities at this resort are plentiful, but the highlight is the waterpark which includes slides, cliff jumping points, play areas, a lazy river and more. For water sport activities head to the beach and take a dip in the Arabian Gulf. For non-water related activities, back in the hotel, there’s plenty for the kids to enjoy in the Mirage Family Lounge.

Other must-try facilities include Spa Cenvaree, which offers an extensive selection of treatments and hot and cold plunge pools. Once the sun sets, round up the family and watch a movie on the beach.

The food and drinks

The hotel is home to a number of restaurants but our favourite was Sands, aptly named as it’s located right on the beach. The restaurant serves up fresh seafood and grills and thanks to the friendly and attentive staff, the dining experience was truly memorable.

For dinner, we opted for Lebanese eatery Sheesh where we enjoyed dishes such as hummus, cheesy rakakat, shish tawook and the Lebanese mixed grill. If you fancy Thai food, there’s Suan Bua (where breakfast is also served), or for grills with Argentinian flavours, go to Uno Mas.

The room rates

Rates including breakfast are Dhs587++ per night.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com