Last chance: The best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now
Because you deserve a break…
We have a public holiday coming up in UAE, and that can only mean one thing: staycation time. Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the Emirates offer top perks for those who live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.
Dubai
Caesars Palace Dubai
Caesars Palace Dubai is a fun-filled destination that both adults and little ones can enjoy. Until September 30, GCC Nationals and UAE residents can enjoy a long staycation at the resort and save 25 per cent on their rooms and suites. It includes a complimentary breakfast for two (per night) and if you book the suite, you can enjoy a late in-suite breakfast until 3pm for two per suite (per night). Additionally, you’ll also get daily dining credit to use at the resort, plus credit to use at Qua Spa and Young LDN.
Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, valid until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com
Five Palm Jumeirah
Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you. Besides the top restaurants, there’s also the REFIVE spa to pamper you, or the pool’s hydrotherapy jets to help revive you.
Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com
Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park
Until the end of September, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park has a wallet-friendly staycation deal that invites residents to enjoy the best bits of the property without breaking the bank. You will get early check-in at 10am, a chance to stay cool and dive into the pool, work up a sweat at the gym, or dine your way around the property, with access to all of the impressive leisure facilities designed to keep travellers of all ages busy. Additionally, you will get Dhs100 to spend on bites, a lunch at Cafe Verde, or a night out at McGettigan’s. If you’ve got the little ones in tow, children aged six to 12 stay and eat for free, with children’s meals available at a selection of restaurants. The next day, you will enjoy breakfast at Kitchen25. Need a spa treatment? Enjoy 20 per cent off all spa packages. Room rates start from Dhs350, and you can book them via ihg.com
JA Resort
Planning a long staycation? JA Resorts and Hotels is offering you the chance to save up to 30 per cent on rooms at JA Beach Hotel, and up to 35 per cent on rooms at JA Palm Tree Court. Want a suite? You can get up to 40 per cent off on your favourite suite at JA Beach Hotel. Find out other deals and get your bookings done here.
JA Hatta Fort Hotel
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai’s first and only mountain resort nestled in the picturesque Al Hajar Mountains. You will enjoy 40 per cent off on stays with a buffet breakfast, plus a daily food and beverage credit of up to Dhs100. Soak in the cool mountain views while hiking or biking, or try your hand at archery or go swimming refreshing drink in hand. Kids stay for free, and they can enjoy complimentary mini-golf and playground access.
JA Hotel Resort, Hatta Oman Road, room rates start from Dhs375, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com
Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Enjoy some rest and relaxation without leaving the city with Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s family staycation package. You can save 25 per cent on a family-themed staycation and kids under 11 get to stay and dine for free at selected restaurants. You’ll get unlimited access to the hotel’s five pools, Wild Wadi Waterpark, and access to the KiDS Club. Read more here.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, room rates start from Dhs1,250, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (800) 5863 4724, jumeirah.com
Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf
Across Jumeirah’s impressive portfolio of Madinat Jumeirah properties, you can save up to 30 per cent on stays as a UAE resident. The collection of beachfront hotels includes Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf. You’ll enjoy additional benefits including access to Wild Wadi Waterpark and the pools, plus you can pamper yourself at Talise Spa and receive another treatment for free. Read more and book here.
Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, room rates vary depending on hotel selection, Tel: (0)4 366 8888, jumeirah.com.
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
In need of a wellness retreat? Then head down to the luxurious Ottoman-inspired beachside resort Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for a relaxing summer staycation. The hotel offers two options for guests to choose from, where your staycation can include daily complimentary breakfast or, daily complimentary breakfast; lunch or dinner. You can expect to save up to 40 per cent depending on the package option you choose. Have little ones? You will save more dirhams as kids under 12 can dine for free. The two packages include beach access, access to Sindbad’s Kids Club, preferential rates to Wild Wadi Waterpark, a Dhs100 gift voucher to redeem at Talise Ottoman Spa, late check-out, complimentary non-motorised water sports and 40 per cent off tours at Inside Burj Al Arab. For more information or to book, head here.
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Roadm, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs526, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirahzabeelsaray.com
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates
Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate. Want to stay for more than two days? Stay for three nights to receive 15 per cent off, and if you want to stay for six nights, you will get 20 per cent off. Read more here.
Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s newest leisure gem on the shoreline of Palm West Beach. The resort puts family at the centre of its ethos which means families will be able to create a number of memories during their stay. Guests will be able to use the private beach, outdoor pool with jacuzzis, the Kids Club, and enjoy family time in their family-friendly rooms. Their 10 restaurants also have themed kids’ menus. Adults can join in on the fun too and enjoy the spa, fitness centre and more. Rates start from Dhs980 but ensure you use the code ZJL when booking.
Marriot Resort, Palm West Beach Palm, Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs980, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0) 4 666 1111, marriott.com
One&Only Royal Mirage
Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off on food and beverages, spa treatments and water sports activities. Read more and book here.
One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, room rates start from Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where rates start from Dhs850+++ until September 30. As part of the offer, guests can indulge in breakfast at Giardino for two plus a high tea for two at Mosaico. You will also get a Dhs150 spa voucher and an additional 20 per cent off on food and beverages and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort (except on Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages).
Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, room rates start from Dhs850+++, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 556 8740, palazzoversace.ae
Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences
Looking for a getaway to suit the whole family? You might want to consider a lavish summer by the banks of the Creekside Riviera at Dubai Creek Resort. Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences offer eclectic dining experiences, spa treatments, beautiful lagoon beach rooms and more, making the location the ideal destination to make this summer one for the books. Running until September 30, UAE residents can avail of 20 per cent off room rates as well as on select restaurants and bars. For a little pampering, there’s a 10 per cent off at Amara Spa and Rossano Ferretti Salon.
Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Gold Villas, Dubai Creek Resort, room rates start from Dhs746, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 602 1234, dubaicreekresort.com
SLS Dubai
At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym, and spa for a starting price of Dhs1,399. Book here.
SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, room rates start from Dhs1,399, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 607 0757, ennsimore.com
Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
This stunning resort on The Palm is home to spacious suites, ocean views, chilled pools, delectable dining, and rejuvenating spa experiences. For a starting price of Dhs1,300 families can enjoy a family room and suite, plus a lavish breakfast, downtime at the pool or fun activities at the Coco Kids Club.
Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs1,300. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, hilton.com
W Dubai The Palm
For a starting price of Dhs999 (single room), you will not only enjoy a staycation but brunch at Michelin starred-restaurant Torno Subito, breakfast at Liv plus half off on body rejuvenation treatments at AWAY Spa. Going with a plus one, it’s Dhs1,299 for a double room.
W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs999, deal avail until Sept 29. Tel: (0)4 245 5555, marriott.com
Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi
Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. Use code ZJL when making your bookings.
Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, room rates start from Dhs950, deal avail until Oct 13. Tel: (0)4 399 4141, marriott.com
Abu Dhabi
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr
There are plenty of staycation options at the Fairmont that will save you some dirhams. The UAE Resident offer is available until September 30 and includes 15 per cent off at certain restaurants. With the family staycation (two adults, two children) for Dhs650++, you will be able to save 50 per cent on a second room. And for those of you who are looking to treat yourself, the villa escape for one night features four bedrooms plus breakfast, a private dinner made by a personal chef, a private butler plus a sunset boat tour for a starting price of Dhs7,000++. For thrill-seekers, the Grand Adventure Getaway package will give you access to one of Yas Island’s thrilling theme parks. This package is available until September 30 and prices start from Dhs1,000++. Check out all the deals here.
Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, various deals avail, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)2 654 3333, fairmont.com
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort’s summer staycation package is offering up to 40 per cent off rates for UAE residents this summer. When you book the exceptional staycation, you can pick between bed and breakfast or half board, and you’ll also get access to the resort’s private beach and a Dhs100 food and beverage credit.
Jumeirah Al Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, room rates start from Dhs525, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)2 811 4444. jumeirahalsaadiyatislandresort.com.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi
One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi has recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped, and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the Tourist Club area with its picturesque stretch of beach, and convenient distance of the Abu Dhabi Mall. The family beach staycation allows little ones under the age of 12 to stay for free, plus you’ll get early check-in and check-out (based on availability), plus a buffet breakfast. Prices start from Dhs449 and you can book here using the LPR promotional code.
Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, room rates start from Dhs449, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)2 644 6666. marriott.com
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
Get ready to escape the city and enjoy serenity at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort. Prices start from Dhs995 thanks to the 30 per cent summer discount, and if you book directly via the website, you will get Dhs200 to use at the spa per room per stay. The deal includes breakfast for two adults, and you can also upgrade your room to the next category (up to a suite).
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche
This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the brilliant West Bay leisure complex. The all-inclusive deal will see you enjoying time at the hotel with prices starting from Dhs792. You will get free access to the zip line; adventure park; wave pool; and lazy river, plus a free buffet breakfast; lunch and dinner at La Terrazza, free house drinks, and children under six years old stay and dine for free.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, all-inclusive room rates start from Dhs775. Tel: (0)2 681 1900, radissonhotels.com
Rosewood Hotel
Rosewood Hotel’s ‘The Summer Beach Escape’ package starts at Dhs750, inclusive of complimentary entry to the luxurious Saadiyat Beach Club and a delicious breakfast every morning. Additionally, guests will get breakfast, plus an extra 20 per cent off on food and beverages at the hotel and at Saadiyat Beach Club, plus an additional 20 per cent to relax at Sense, A Rosewood Spa. All other details can be viewed and booked here.
Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island, room rates start from Dhs750, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com
Tilal Liwa Resort
Whether you’re looking for a family escape or an all-inclusive getaway where you can put your wallet away, retreat to the desert at Tilal Liwa Hotel. From Dhs499+++, the family staycation allows two adults and two children (under the age of six) to check in and enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner at Al Badiya Restaurant. You will get unlimited selected house beverages from noon to 10pm from any three outlets at the hotel. You can also avail of the Kids Go Free deal where rates start from Dhs250++. Check out the deals and book here.
Tilal Liwa Hotel, Liwa Desert, Abu Dhabi, room rates start from Dhs499+++, deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)2 894 6111. danathotels.com
WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
At this popular hotel in the capital, a family of two adults and two children can enjoy access to one world-class Yas Theme Park per night of stay. The stay includes a delicious breakfast at Sidekicks – perfect to keep you fueled throughout the thrilling day. Kids under 12 can stay, play and eat for free all summer. Read more here and book.
Yas Bay, Yas Island, room rates start from Dhs1,145+ , deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. hilton.com
Ras Al Khaimah
BM Hotels & Resorts
In the UAE’s northernmost emirate, you’ll find Ras Al Khaimah, home to rocky mountains, sandy beaches, and the gorgeous properties of BM Hotels & Resorts. They have three hotels: BM Beach Hotel, BM Beach Resort and Longbeach Campground, where guests can expect family chalets, a sprawling private beach, and swimming pools, evening performances by the resident entertainers, and the all-dining restaurant and renovated bars. If you have a furry four-legged family member, bring them along as the resort is pet-friendly, and can stay in the Deluxe Chalet. For any stays now until September 30, you will enjoy a 30 per cent discount and children under 12 can stay for free. Make your bookings here.
BM Hotels & Resorts, Marjan Island, room rates start from Dhs434, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (600) 566 600, bmhotelsresorts.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
For a starting price of Dhs1,400, the ultra all-inclusive staycation in a beachfront room at this resort in Ras Al Khaimah comes with a lot of perks. It includes unlimited food and bites around the clock at 13 of the resort’s restaurants and bars, in-room dining (selected hours), a free minibar, and a free upgrade to the next room category.
DoubleTree By Hilton Resort, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, room rates start from Dhs970. Tel: (0)7 226 0666, hilton.com
