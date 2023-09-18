Because you deserve a break…

We have a public holiday coming up in UAE, and that can only mean one thing: staycation time. Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the Emirates offer top perks for those who live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Caesar s Palace Dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai is a fun-filled destination that both adults and little ones can enjoy. Until September 30, GCC Nationals and UAE residents can enjoy a long staycation at the resort and save 25 per cent on their rooms and suites. It includes a complimentary breakfast for two (per night) and if you book the suite, you can enjoy a late in-suite breakfast until 3pm for two per suite (per night). Additionally, you’ll also get daily dining credit to use at the resort, plus credit to use at Qua Spa and Young LDN.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, valid until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com

Five Palm Jumeirah

Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you. Besides the top restaurants, there’s also the REFIVE spa to pamper you, or the pool’s hydrotherapy jets to help revive you.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park

Until the end of September, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park has a wallet-friendly staycation deal that invites residents to enjoy the best bits of the property without breaking the bank. You will get early check-in at 10am, a chance to stay cool and dive into the pool, work up a sweat at the gym, or dine your way around the property, with access to all of the impressive leisure facilities designed to keep travellers of all ages busy. Additionally, you will get Dhs100 to spend on bites, a lunch at Cafe Verde, or a night out at McGettigan’s. If you’ve got the little ones in tow, children aged six to 12 stay and eat for free, with children’s meals available at a selection of restaurants. The next day, you will enjoy breakfast at Kitchen25. Need a spa treatment? Enjoy 20 per cent off all spa packages. Room rates start from Dhs350, and you can book them via ihg.com

Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, Dubiotech Area – Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha, Tel: (0)4 567 1400. ihg.com

JA Resort

Planning a long staycation? JA Resorts and Hotels is offering you the chance to save up to 30 per cent on rooms at JA Beach Hotel, and up to 35 per cent on rooms at JA Palm Tree Court. Want a suite? You can get up to 40 per cent off on your favourite suite at JA Beach Hotel. Find out other deals and get your bookings done here.

jaresortshotels.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai’s first and only mountain resort nestled in the picturesque Al Hajar Mountains. You will enjoy 40 per cent off on stays with a buffet breakfast, plus a daily food and beverage credit of up to Dhs100. Soak in the cool mountain views while hiking or biking, or try your hand at archery or go swimming refreshing drink in hand. Kids stay for free, and they can enjoy complimentary mini-golf and playground access.

JA Hotel Resort, Hatta Oman Road, room rates start from Dhs375, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Enjoy some rest and relaxation without leaving the city with Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s family staycation package. You can save 25 per cent on a family-themed staycation and kids under 11 get to stay and dine for free at selected restaurants. You’ll get unlimited access to the hotel’s five pools, Wild Wadi Waterpark, and access to the KiDS Club. Read more here.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, room rates start from Dhs1,250, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (800) 5863 4724, jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

Across Jumeirah’s impressive portfolio of Madinat Jumeirah properties, you can save up to 30 per cent on stays as a UAE resident. The collection of beachfront hotels includes Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf. You’ll enjoy additional benefits including access to Wild Wadi Waterpark and the pools, plus you can pamper yourself at Talise Spa and receive another treatment for free. Read more and book here.

Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, room rates vary depending on hotel selection, Tel: (0)4 366 8888, jumeirah.com.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

In need of a wellness retreat? Then head down to the luxurious Ottoman-inspired beachside resort Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for a relaxing summer staycation. The hotel offers two options for guests to choose from, where your staycation can include daily complimentary breakfast or, daily complimentary breakfast; lunch or dinner. You can expect to save up to 40 per cent depending on the package option you choose. Have little ones? You will save more dirhams as kids under 12 can dine for free. The two packages include beach access, access to Sindbad’s Kids Club, preferential rates to Wild Wadi Waterpark, a Dhs100 gift voucher to redeem at Talise Ottoman Spa, late check-out, complimentary non-motorised water sports and 40 per cent off tours at Inside Burj Al Arab. For more information or to book, head here.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Roadm, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs526, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirahzabeelsaray.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates

Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate. Want to stay for more than two days? Stay for three nights to receive 15 per cent off, and if you want to stay for six nights, you will get 20 per cent off. Read more here.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s newest leisure gem on the shoreline of Palm West Beach. The resort puts family at the centre of its ethos which means families will be able to create a number of memories during their stay. Guests will be able to use the private beach, outdoor pool with jacuzzis, the Kids Club, and enjoy family time in their family-friendly rooms. Their 10 restaurants also have themed kids’ menus. Adults can join in on the fun too and enjoy the spa, fitness centre and more. Rates start from Dhs980 but ensure you use the code ZJL when booking.

Marriot Resort, Palm West Beach Palm, Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs980, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0) 4 666 1111, marriott.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off on food and beverages, spa treatments and water sports activities. Read more and book here.

One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, room rates start from Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where rates start from Dhs850+++ until September 30. As part of the offer, guests can indulge in breakfast at Giardino for two plus a high tea for two at Mosaico. You will also get a Dhs150 spa voucher and an additional 20 per cent off on food and beverages and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort (except on Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunch packages).

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, room rates start from Dhs850+++, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 556 8740, palazzoversace.ae

Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences

Looking for a getaway to suit the whole family? You might want to consider a lavish summer by the banks of the Creekside Riviera at Dubai Creek Resort. Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences offer eclectic dining experiences, spa treatments, beautiful lagoon beach rooms and more, making the location the ideal destination to make this summer one for the books. Running until September 30, UAE residents can avail of 20 per cent off room rates as well as on select restaurants and bars. For a little pampering, there’s a 10 per cent off at Amara Spa and Rossano Ferretti Salon.

Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Gold Villas, Dubai Creek Resort, room rates start from Dhs746, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 602 1234, dubaicreekresort.com

SLS Dubai

At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym, and spa for a starting price of Dhs1,399. Book here.

SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, room rates start from Dhs1,399, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 607 0757, ennsimore.com

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

This stunning resort on The Palm is home to spacious suites, ocean views, chilled pools, delectable dining, and rejuvenating spa experiences. For a starting price of Dhs1,300 families can enjoy a family room and suite, plus a lavish breakfast, downtime at the pool or fun activities at the Coco Kids Club.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs1,300. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, hilton.com

W Dubai The Palm

For a starting price of Dhs999 (single room), you will not only enjoy a staycation but brunch at Michelin starred-restaurant Torno Subito, breakfast at Liv plus half off on body rejuvenation treatments at AWAY Spa. Going with a plus one, it’s Dhs1,299 for a double room.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs999, deal avail until Sept 29. Tel: (0)4 245 5555, marriott.com

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. Use code ZJL when making your bookings.

Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, room rates start from Dhs950, deal avail until Oct 13. Tel: (0)4 399 4141, marriott.com