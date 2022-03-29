The first Michelin star restaurants in Dubai will be revealed in June…

In 35 destinations around the world the Michelin Guide is held in high regard as one of the most prestigious lists on where to dine. And as Dubai continues to push the needle when it comes to incredible dining experiences, more and more people have been asking: When will the Michelin Guide come to Dubai?

Well, we can now reveal that the day has finally come. The world-renowned Michelin Guide will be coming to Dubai, as announced in a press conference held this morning, Tuesday March 29, at the newly opened Museum of the Future.

“We are delighted to announce that Dubai will be joining the Michelin Guide family. Our team of inspectors is already in the field, in order to prepare the first selection of restaurants, which will be revealed in June.” announced Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “We will be showcasing the best of Dubai’s gastronomy, to reflect not just the sophistication that the city is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the city’s location and history provide,” Poullennec added.

As per a statement, we’ll find out which Dubai restaurants have picked up a coveted Michelin star in June.

How does the Michelin Guide award its stars?

The Michelin Guide has a special tried and tested method, which its inspectors from all over the world apply to the restaurants that they judge. It’s based on a set of five criteria that includes: the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

Restaurant reviews are conveyed through a variety of distinctions, the most known of which are the Michelin Stars. One Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants that the judges believe offer ‘high quality cooking that is worth a stop’, Two Michelin Stars are awarded for ‘excellent cooking that is worth a detour’, and Three Michelin Stars mean that the restaurant serves ‘exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey’.

Alongside the coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three course meals.

The full 2022 selection of Michelin Guide restaurants worldwide will be available on the Michelin Guide website once announcements have been made.

Images: Provided