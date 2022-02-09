Brush up on your Museum of the Future knowledge before the big opening…

Last week, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced that the iconic Museum of the Future is opening on February 22, 2022 – that’s 2/2/22, a pretty auspicious date.

Not much else has been shared at the moment (trust us, we’ve searched…), but in the build-up to opening day, we decided to brush up on our Museum of the Future knowledge and highlight the top moments of the museum over the past few years.

Here’s what we know about the Museum of the Future

The design

Construction on the museum began in June 2016 and throughout its building stages, the museum gathered many gazes due to its iconic structure. Now, we are all aware that Dubai is a city that is dominated by tall skyscrapers, each with its own unique characteristics. However, the Museum of the Future is different.

Sitting just in front of Emirates Towers standing at 77m high, it’s not its height that has captivated residents and photographers, but it is the design. The structure looks like an eye with a hollowed-out centre, a design by architect Shaun Killa – a long-time veteran of Dubai’s architecture sector.

So, why the circular design? It is symbolic and represents humanity. The green mound it sits on represents earth while the hallowed centre represents the unknown future.

On the facade, Arabic calligraphy adorns the structure made with 1,024 panels. The writing is a quote by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. On several nights, lights outlining the calligraphy have turned on truly making the museum look a scene in the future.

The Arabic calligraphy consists of three quotes: ‘We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.’, ‘The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it’ and ‘The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.’

The completion of the facade of the Museum of the Future was a grand event attended by Sheikh Mohammed and other royals and dignitaries. In fact, the final piece was signed by the Ruler of Dubai before being placed on the structure to complete the external design.

In August 2021, even though the museum’s doors weren’t open, it was named one of the world’s most beautiful museums by National Geographic magazine. Other museums that made it onto the list include the Shanghai Museum of Astronomy in China, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the US capital, Washington, and the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Spain.

What’s on the inside?

We’ve been passing by this architectural wonder on Sheikh Zayed Road for a long time now, and while the exterior is definitely a work of art in itself, we’re all curious to know what one will find on the inside.

While no official information has been released, a quick look on the website gives readers a little sneak peek.

Visitors can expect a combination of exhibitions, an immersive theatre and a themed attraction.

The website states that each floor will look like a film set from ‘a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with.’ In keeping with the futuristic theme, each floor is designed to look like a film set from the future, one that visitors can inhabit, explore and interact with.’

There will be immersive and expansive and the content has been crafted by experts in the field. Topics featured will include the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.

When can I visit and how much are the tickets?

At the moment, ticket prices have not been revealed but stay tuned to the Museum of the Future website or keep your eye on their social media channels.

And of course, you can head back to What’s On as we will take you on a tour on the inside when it does open on February 22, 2022.

