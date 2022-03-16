Looking for a wow-worthy restaurant to try? We just found it…

The Burj Al Arab is upping the ante with its culinary offering, welcoming a pop-up from two Michelin starred Ristorante L’Olivo at its underwater restaurant Al Mahara.

Bringing the authentic flavours and charm of Italy’s famed island of Capri to a magical location inside the Burj Al Arab, the pop-up Ristorante L’Olivo promises an array of Mediterranean flavours presented in a setting unlike any other, where fish and marine life swim by as you dine.

The original Ristorante L’Olivo is found inside the Capri Palace Jumeirah, and is the only two-Michelin starred restaurant on the island. Under the culinary guidance of chef Andrea Migliaccio of Capri Palace Jumeirah, the menu is inspired by “simple principles,” according to the chef.

Plucked straight from the Capri Palace restaurant, perfectly plated signatures include black cod with spinach and sundried tomatoes; freshly made ribbons of tagliolini; and blue lobster with saffron. Those looking to sample the best of chef Migliaccio’s menu can opt for the five-course tasting menu, while there’s also the option to go a la carte and curate your own culinary journey.

To match the Michelin-worthy menu is an equally dazzling setting, with the pop-up housed inside Burj Al Arab’s ground floor restaurant, Al Mahara. Shimmering metallic walls greet guests as they walk through the golden passage that leads into the restaurant space. Velvet navy blue accents are a regal addition to the soft white and ornate gold hues, while nautical details add to the overall aesthetic. And among your dining companions, expect shoals of rainbow hued fish darting in and out of the colourful corals.

Al Mahara, Burj Al Arab, 7pm to 10.30pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Tel: (0)4 432 3232, jumeirah.com