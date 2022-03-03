Your next staycation, sorted…

There’s something blissfully relaxing about packing a bag and heading out of Dubai, even if it’s just for one night. And if you’re looking for a new staycation spot, then InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa needs to be on your radar.

The 351-room resort promises to be an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. All of the rooms in the five-star resort benefit from contemporary finishes, all-encompassing amenities and all come with their own balcony or terrace – the perfect spot for a morning coffee or sundowner.

Looking to check-in to a more spacious or secluded sanctuary? A resort-within-a-resort, Club InterContinental houses executive rooms, suites and private villas, where guests can benefit from a separate check-in area, access to another pool and special privileges designed to enhance every part of your stay.

For the ultimate luxe staycation, you can book one of the private villas spread over 150 square metres of space complete with separate living and dining quarters, and a private pool that opens directly up onto the white sandy beach.

Further enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s culinary scene are a collection of six new restaurants, each drawing inspiration from the surrounding mountains, desert and sea. The fine-dining Levant & Nar comes complete with 360-degree sea views; trendy bar and grill NoHo is all about sharing plates, craft cocktails and a laid-back ambience; while flavours from around the world are found at elegant all-day dining eatery, Safar. Completing the line-up, there’s a chic lobby lounge called Ramsa, Amarbar houses a library of whiskey and gin-based libations while the Shasha pool bar is a place for shisha, light bites and fruity sips from afternoon until evening.

For those looking to drop-and-flop, an array of parasol-shaded loungers are dotted around the main pool and along the beachfront. For pampering, the resort’s five-star spa is equipped with a spacious Turkish hammam, as well as 10 treatment rooms. And while adults relax, younger guests can learn more about the world in the Planet Trekkers and Teens Club facilities – exclusive to selected InterContinental resorts around the world.

While there’s lots to keep travellers busy on-property, a comprehensive concierge offering allows guests discover Ras Al Khaimah’s charms like a local. Uncover the emirate’s rich pearl diving history, encounter flamingos in the lush mangroves, climb the UAE’s highest peak at Jebel Jais, soar along the world’s longest zip line and much more, with tours and experiences booked by the in-the-know concierge team.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah, now open, doubles from Dhs873. icrasalkhaimah.com