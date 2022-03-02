Sponsored: Featuring the best of Turkish cuisine, live entertainment and an Istanbul-inspired bazaar…

Set in Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Besh Turkish Kitchen has already established itself as an authentic purveyor of fine Turkish cuisine in the city. But its latest dining experience, the vibrant Taksim Square Night Brunch, will add an entirely new dimension to the East-meets-West taste adventures available within.

Unfolding every Friday between 6pm and 11pm, prices for this all-you-eat feast and celebration of Turkey’s famed hospitality start at just Dhs225.

The flavours

Diners will have access to a carefully curated assemblage of Besh’s signature dishes. Expect a tantalising range of cooked-to-order live cuisine stations, generous traditional mezze platters, fresh intuitively-prepared salads and unlimited servings of the restaurant’s sizzling Mangal grills served straight to your table.

To accompany the culinary flair, you can pair your plates with craft mixology — cocktails and mocktails, as well as Turkish wine and traditional raki from the well-stocked bar.

The vibe

The Taksim Square Night Brunch will feature themed décor inspired by the electric nightlife of the famed urban gem, from which the brunch draws its name. Dive into the full kaleidoscope of colours offered by the Istanbul-inspired bazaar; take home bespoke souvenirs from the on-site portrait artist; soak up the atmosphere and theatre of the thrilling, live entertainment acts; and drop by the special photo booth to help you commemorate the experience and celebrate forever memories.

As a backdrop for this moonlit affair, the venue’s terrace offers spectacular city skyline views from the heartland of new Dubai.

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, brunch timings every Fri 6pm to 11pm, soft Dhs225, house Dhs350. Tel: (04) 377 2353, email: besh.dubai@sheraton.com, beshdubai.com

Images: Provided