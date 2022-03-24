It looks like we’re in for a very warm spring…

The weather in the UAE has been particularly fickle of late, with foggy mornings followed by warm afternoons and breezy, chilly evenings; seemingly undecided if we’re experiencing summer or winter. Now, it seems as though summer is truly on its way as the mercury soared to 40.5° Celsius yesterday, Wednesday March 23.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the highest recorded temperature yesterday was noted in Sweihan, Al Ain at 1.45pm. While some areas of Ras Al Khaimah experienced highs in the late-twenties yesterday, most of Dubai recorded temperatures in the mid-thirties.

What can we expect for the weekend weather?

NCM forecast that temperatures will drop slightly in coastal areas, with hot days and humid nights. On Saturday we can expect a foggy start, followed by dusty and partly cloudy conditions at times over some areas. Blowing dust is likely to be caused by wind speeds of 20 to 30 or even up to 50 km/hr.

Take care if you’re headed to the beach this weekend, as NCM predicts the sea be slight to moderate on Friday before gradually increasing to rough and moderately rough at times. The forecast suggests that the Arabian Gulf will be rough for the majority of the weekend, while the Oman Sea will only be slight.

On Monday it’s likely to be dusty and partly cloudy at times and humid at night. On Tuesday morning there’s a probability of fog or mist formation over Eastern internal areas. Blowing dust and sand could reduce the horizontal visibility, as there might be wind speeds of between 20 and 35 km/hr, reaching up to 60 km/hr. The sea might be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

Image: Getty