Summer isn’t quite here yet…

If you’ve been feeling like summer came way too early this year, you’re not alone. But after a spike that saw temperatures climb up to 40°C we’ve got some good news – it’s set to get cooler again.

#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 40°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:15 and Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 13:30 and Al Wathbah (Abu Dhabi) — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) March 14, 2022

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Tuesday March 15 will be hot and humid, with highs of 38°C in parts of the UAE. But after today, temperatures are beginning to decline.

On Wednesday March 16, we can expect dusty and partly cloudy conditions, as temperatures across the Western coastal areas begin to decline. But from Thursday March 17, expect a significant drop in temperatures across the UAE, with highs in the mid to late twenties and dusty skies likely.

Into the weekend, temperatures will remain mild on Saturday and Sunday, with lows of 20°C and highs of 28°C expected across Dubai. Dusty skies and partly cloudy conditions will stay into the weekend, although from next week it’s likely that temperatures will start to creep up again – so enjoy the cooler climes while you can!