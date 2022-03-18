The themed board game is only available at Expo 2020 Dubai…

Looking for a special way to remember Expo 2020 Dubai? You can now get your hands on a very special, limited-edition version of Monopoly. The Expo 2020 Dubai Monopoly board went on sale at 10am this morning and will only be available until the end of Expo on March 31.

You can purchase the game at Al Wasl Plaza Official Retail Store for Dhs299. Challenge your friends and family to a game and recall memories as you explore the country pavilions, Al Wasl dome, and many more of the site’s fantastic spots.

Mr Monopoly himself visited Expo 2020 Dubai recently to help the team announce the exciting news. In a video shared on the official Expo 2020 Dubai Instagram account, he can be seen exploring the site, trying to pay with Monopoly money, getting into mischief , and using a ‘get out of jail free’ card before being taken away by security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

“It’s true,” the post read. “Grab your limited edition, highly exclusive Expo 2020 Dubai Monopoly board, because once they’re gone, they’re gone forever! Available starting tomorrow from 10am at Al Wasl Plaza Official Retail Store only!”

The exclusive boards won’t be around for long, so if you want to get your hands on one, we advise getting over to Al Wasl Plaza Official Retail Store quickly.

If you haven’t yet made it to Expo 2020 or you are just the world’s biggest fan of ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, there’s one more reason to go as Expo 2020 has launched a Dhs50 Season Pass Finale for the final 50 days of the exhibition. The Season Pass Finale and the Dh275 Premium Experience one-day pass are now the only tickets available.

expo2020dubai.com

Images: Instagram