Sponsored: From a private suhoor gazing over the city skyline to an intimate iftar at home…

However you’re looking to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan this year, it’s a time for celebration, sharing and reflection. With this in mind, Shangri-La Dubai invites foodies across the city to enjoy a blessed holy month, with an array of iftar and suhoor celebrations.

Whether it’s an intimate iftar in the sky, or a suhoor at one of the city’s prettiest alfresco lounges, here’s 5 ways to celebrate Ramadan at Shangri-La Dubai.

A private iftar or suhoor

On the dazzling terrace of Level 42, gather with friends or arrange a private dining experience with loved ones. You can arrange a private iftar or suhoor starting from Dhs500 per person, all while enjoying the soaring Downtown Dubai views. It’s available for six to 12 guests.

Iftar at Dunes Café

A culinary takeover from Shagri-La Bosphorus’ guest chefs will transport diners to the bustling streets of Istanbul this Ramadan at Dunes Café. Overseen by chefs Serkan Akça and Özgür Teke, an array of Turkish delights will be presented at this decadent iftar buffet, offering an exciting assortment of mezzeh, mains and irresistible desserts. Iftar is priced at Dhs195 per person, with 50% off for children aged 7 to 12. Children under 6 dine free.

A la carte dining at Hoi An

Trade the traditional iftar buffet for an evening of feasting on flavours of the Far East to break your fast. At authentic Vietnamese restaurant, Hoi An, traditional decor and a flavourful menu of dishes from China and Vietnam are presented at the restaurant. It’s open from 7pm to midnight daily.

Suhoor at ikandy ultralounge

Pretty poolside spot ikandy ultralounge is an open-air lounge bathed in neon light and surrounded by pretty palm trees. This Ramadan, the alfresco spot will serve an à la carte menu from 10pm to 2am.

A memorable iftar feast at home

Prefer to iftar at home this Ramadan? Gather your friends without the hassle of cooking and enjoy a freshly prepared Ramadan feast straight from the Shangri-La kitchen. Order a marinated roast Lamb Kurzi served with braised biriyani rice and roasted root and Mediterranean style vegetables. Sides include yoghurt riata, garden salad and Turkish style breads and a selection of baklava and Turkish delights for desserts. It’s Dhs795, and serves four to six guests.

For restaurant reservations, Tel: (0)4 405 2703 or email fbreservations.sldb@shangri-la.com

For private events at Level 42, Tel: (0)4 405 2858 or email events.sldb@shangri-la.com

For iftar takeaway, Tel: (0)2 509 8507 or (0)2 509 8508

shangrilaexperiences.com/ramadan-dubai