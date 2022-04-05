Get your green on at these Earth Day events…

Earth Day is coming up on Friday 22 April and each year it aims to draws attention to climate change. While we just had Earth Hour – the 60-minute version – this time it’s for a whole 24 hours. The UAE is just one of the many countries marking the day, as hotels, restaurants and shops show us that it is easy being green.

The annual event stared all the way back in 1970 and each year there is a dedicated theme. This year’s theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet’ and covers wide-ranging issues from sustainable fashion to climate and environmental literacy.

Here’s how to celebrate Earth Day in Dubai.

Dig into a sustainable meal at Weslodge Saloon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WESLODGE SALOON (@weslodgedubai)

Let’s face it: we’ve all been guilty of wasting food. Weslodge Saloon is championing sustainable food, as it is using in-house products, recycling old menus with stickers on them and the new dishes are handwritten on top. The menu will change on any given day – it’s based on what’s available, after all – but guests will have a choice between four starters, four mains, a dessert and juice or mocktail. On Earth Day itself, Augustin Jose will be performing an acoustic set.

Weslodge Saloon, City Walk, Happiness Street, Al Wasl, Dubai, April 18 to 24, Dhs95 including drinks. Tel: (0)50 731 9808. weslodge.ae

Enjoy family-friendly fun at Mosaic Art workshop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art For All (@artforalluae)

Start the kids off young when it comes to saving the planet. In this Earth Day-inspired workshop, children aged between 9 and 14 can create beautiful mosaic pieces. All of the material is supplied, as kids will be given the fun task of illustrating sea life through art. Plus, the little ones will feel like mini Michelangelos, as the final results will be hung at Theatre at Mall of the Emirates.

Art Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, 10am to 12pm April 23, Dhs300. Tel: (0)50 880 5074. artforall.ae

Recycle your old electronics at ACE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACE UAE (@alfuttaimace)

Instead of throwing those old batteries into the bin, take them down to ACE. The store is encouraging customers to bring in old electronic goods, which can be recycled at its stores. The home improvement store has already collected 4,000 kgs of e-waste and batteries in its Dubai stores.

ACE, Al Badia, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, 9am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 275 223. aceuae.com

Save at restaurants with Impossible Foods



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Impossible Foods (@impossible_foods)

If you’re a meat eater, Impossible Foods wants you to switch your beef burgers for plant-based meat. As part of the campaign, Impossible Foods have teamed up with restaurants across the UAE to create special dishes and offers for Earth Day. Get a taste of the action with McCafferty’s Irish Pub and Restaurant’s Impossible roast (Dhs95); Burger28’s Impossible 28 Burger (Dhs45); and Wingsters’ Impossible Loaded Fries (Dhs32). And, as these dishes are buy one get one free on Earth Day, it gives you another reason to try the switch.

impossiblefoods.com

Watch Disney’s new documentary Polar Bear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

If you want a dose of adorable while learning about the harsh realities of climate change, then add Disney’s Polar Bear to the top of your watch list. The documentary is released on Disney + on Earth Day and is narrated by Catherine Keener. Watch as mummy polar bear looks after baby polar bears and tries her best to overcome obstacles created by climate change on the sea ice of Hudson Bay.

preview.disneyplus.com/en-ae

Images: Instagram