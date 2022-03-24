The best ways to watch the lights go out in the capital…

At 8.30pm on the last Saturday of March (not adjusted for time zones), we humans celebrate Earth Hour. It’s the annual event where people all over the world switch off their lights for 60 minutes in order to show respect and admiration for the increasingly torturous shift our planet puts into trying to keep us all alive.

And there are a few places in Abu Dhabi, that are offering a space for communities to come together in order to honour this humble call. So if you fancy heading out-out for a bit of lights-out fun this Saturday (ideally walking, cycling or using clean public transport) this is where you can celebrate the true spirit of earth hour in the capital.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Grills@Chill’o will be hosting a pair of wick-ed candle-lit dinner this weekend in honour of Earth Hour. We’re not sure if they can claim double the kudos, but they definitely get an A for effort, and available for the eveing — there’s a sustainability-focused set menu (priced at Dhs175) for the evenings.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Friday March 25 and Saturday March 26 from 8.30pm, Dhs175. Tle: (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

This always gets-the-assignment hotel is putting on a very special (and completely free to attend) celebration, Living Room Live — featuring locally-based beat legend, Abri. Because it’s Earth Day, the soiree will be solely lit by the soft amber glow of candles. There’s also an afterparty at W Lounge, which will include one free select welcome beverage and soulful tunes from the decks of DJ James.

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, doors open 7.45pm, lights out 8.30pm to 9.30pm, free. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty