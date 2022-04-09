Sponsored: Enjoy brilliant buffets and beautiful views…

Ramadan is fast approaching and if you’re already thinking about your iftar plans, Address Hotels & Resorts has an impressive line up of exciting options to choose from.

Here are nine lavish iftars to enjoy with Address.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Iftar

Experience an exquisite Iftar in a unique beachfront setting. Break your fast with a selection of Arabic and international dishes from the varied buffet selection while listening to the ambient soundtrack of Arabic piped music for a truly special iftar celebration.

Package: Dhs228 per adult (sharing-style table service) children aged 7-12 years get 50 per cent off, children aged up to six years dine for free. For bookings contact tradfuh@addresshotels.com or call (0)9 204 7777.

Address Boulevard

Iftar

Sample a range of tempting food options in this family-style iftar with options of live grill and dessert buffet. Found in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Address boulevard offers both indoor and outdoor seating with shisha service alongside mesmerising Burj Khalifa views.

Package: Dhs245 per person for iftar. For bookings contact dineatboulevard@addresshotels.com or call (04) 561 8888.

Address Downtown

Iftar

Indulge in a fun-filled iftar experience with delicious cuisine amidst opulent Ramadan décor and lighting. Come together with family, friends or colleagues and tuck into an iftar selection, featuring salads, appetisers, hot mezze, soups, main courses, live cooking stations, desserts, and Arabic sweets. The Restaurant will be beautifully decorated with a crescent moon and stars, centre pieces, and fairy lights, for the most picturesque Ramadan setting.

Package: Dhs225 per person. For bookings contact dinedowntown@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 463 8888

Address Sky View

Iftar

Address Sky View’s iftar setting is not only elegant and welcoming, but also offers a delightful culinary fare from a specially created buffet of Middle Eastern and international delicacies.

Package: Dhs250 per person. Suhoor: a la carte. For bookings contact dineatskyview@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 873 8888.

Address Fountain Views

Iftar/Suhoor

Indulge in an extensive buffet selection while you enjoy amazing views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and Burj Khalifa.

Package: Dhs250 per person inclusive of buffet, Ramadan juices and water, 50 per cent discount for kids five to 11yrs, four years and below is complimentary. For bookings contact dineatfountainviews@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 258 8888.

Address Dubai Mall

Iftar/Suhoor

Address Dubai Mall’s Ramadan schedule offers a lavish iftar buffet and a decadent suhoor a la carte menu. Enjoy traditional Arabic and international selections along with a live oud player and Arabic gahwa service. Indulge in an elegant indoor and outdoor setting with breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and sapphire pool. Post-iftar enjoy a tailored shisha service while you take in the stunning surroundings.

Package: Dhs210 per person for iftar buffet. Suhoor: a la carte. For bookings contact dineatdubaimall@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 438 8666.

Palace Downtown

Iftar

Savour a bountiful buffet laden with Middle Eastern and international culinary fare, while melodic oud music permeates the evening air. Break your fast with loved ones in this incredible iftar setting this Ramadan, as you meaningfully reconnect over tasty dishes and ambient vibes.

Package: Dhs275 per person inclusive of buffet and Ramadan beverages. For bookings contact dineatpalacedowntown@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 428 7961.

Address Beach Resort

Iftar

Break your fast with a delicious spread of Brazilian and Lebanese fusion cuisine at Address Beach Resort. Invite your friends and family to experience the specially curated iftar buffet accompanied by a shisha service, while soaking up the views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

Package: Dhs228 per person. For bookings contact dineatbeachresort@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 436 7777.

Address Dubai Marina

Iftar

This luxe hotspot in the heart of Dubai Marina will offer an exceptional iftar menu to make your Ramadan celebrations even more special. Discover live stations filled with a selection of international dishes in a buffet spread. The venue offers a vibrant traditional setting to complete to your Ramadan festivities.

Package: Dhs195 per person for Iftar. Shisha prices starting from Dhs150 per person. For bookings contact meet.admmh@addresshotels.com or call (0)4 436 7777.