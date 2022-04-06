Sponsored: Celebrate the Holy Month at the beautiful Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR…

Mark the special season with nothing but the best of traditional hospitality at Amaseena, one of Dubai’s most beautiful Middle Eastern restaurants.

Enjoy the stylishly elegant Bedouin-inspired setting, set on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, with breathtaking views of the ocean and dazzling JBR skyline.

Iftar buffet

Traditional in theme and lavish in diversity, its grand iftar buffet features an extensive selection of Arabic favourites. Begin with dates and dried fruits from the trolley, indulge in an exquisite array of salads, including vine leaves and eggplant moussaka and sample the delights from both the mezze, kofta and shawarma stations, before enjoying Amaseena’s special main courses, which feature barramundi, lamb dumplings, ouzi and other barbecue and seafood stations. Plus, there is live entertainment daily.

Timings: from sunset to 9pm

Price: Dhs249 per person; half price for children aged six to 12 years. Complimentary for children below five years.

Suhoor

Meanwhile, suhoor features a special a la carte menu from 10pm to 1am, and is open to adults only. A large shisha selection will also be available in the beautiful majlis surroundings.

At-home packages

In addition, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is offering an exclusive selection of dine at home packages this Ramadan, complete with a magnificent spread of classical dishes and signature flavours. Takeaway boxes start at Dhs600, serve up to four and orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

For reservations, please call 04 318 6150 or email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com. For more info, visit amaseenadubai.com