Get ready for a luxury desert adventure when you visit Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. As the only resort situated in the heart of Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, it offers a unique stay in Dubai whether it’s for the night or just a day trip.

The luxury resort seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, as the magical dunes invite guests who have a sense of adventure. Inspired by the Bedouin way of life, this gives you a chance to experience the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.

At Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, you can experience a touch of exclusivity. Each of the 42 Bedouin-inspired suites are both authentic and refined. During your stay, you’ll experience secluded tranquility and complete exclusivity in a luxurious tented suite.

The terrace offers complete privacy and is discreetly fenced off with barasti as well as lush vegetation. Dip into your own private temperature-controlled pool overlooking the infinite sand dunes and lush palms.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa’s dining options are just as sophisticated. Dine in style at the signature Al Diwaan restaurant. Whether you want to sit alfresco on the veranda or have a more intimate in-suite dining experience, where you can admire the breathtaking views. The resort’s Dune Dining experience takes place under the stars in the middle of the desert, surrounded by flame torches and a lavish serving of a curated meal.

When you’re ready to explore the desert, take your pick from camel treks, horse riding, falconry displays, archery and wildlife drives. Go deep into the dunes via a 4X4 vehicle or on a caravan of camels, and watch the sunset with panoramic views of the Arabian Desert.

When you want to relax after all that adventure, book yourself into Timeless Spa, which has an impressive backdrop overlooking golden Arabian Desert.

If you want to get a taste of the resort and only have one day, don’t despair, as there are fantastic packages. A dawn to dusk excursion begins at your doorstep, as you are chauffeured in the resorts’ 4X4 vehicle to escape the city. Dig into delicacies during breakfast and the three-course lunch at Al Diwaan restaurant and four exclusive desert activities throughout the day, including a highly popular sundowner.

The Pool Package offers a glimpse of free roaming Arabian Oryx, gazelles and over 130 species of birds while lounging at the Timeless Spa main infinity pool. The package includes a three-course lunch at Al Diwaan for Dhs575 per person. You can also give your package an upgrade, and add a holistic one hour spa treatment for Dhs1,046 per person.

You’re spoilt for choice and just plain spoilt at Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve Dubai, Al Ain Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 832 9900. marriott.com

