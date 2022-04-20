A new pub and sports bar will also open inside the clubhouse…

For those that live (or golf) around Jumeirah Golf Estates, we’ve got great news – two new restaurants are coming to the Clubhouse, and you’ll likely be familiar with one of them.

Replacing The Sports Bar will be beloved Italian restaurant Bussola, already found on the shorefront of The Westin Mina Seyahi. Hoarding has already gone up to advertise that the laid back Italian eatery will soon open a second branch at Jumeirah Golf Estates, although we’re not sure when exactly it will open.

For those unfamiliar, Bussola is a beachy lounge, casual pizzeria and chic Italian restaurant that’s long drawn Dubai diners for lazy lunches, pretty sundowners and alfresco evenings. Its menu of Italian classics ranges from seafood inspired by the southern Riviera, to fresh salads, homemade pastas and indulgent desserts. So, we can expect something similar when Bussola opens its doors soon in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Alongside Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates will also see a second new opening inside the clubhouse, with a gastropub and sports bar called Crafty Fox replacing Nassau, a Mediterranean restaurant previously helmed by chef Silvena Rowe.

Crafty Fox will be a laid-back spot perfect for family-friendly meals out, featuring both indoor and outdoor seating, with an array of gastropub classics presented on the menu. Sports fans will be thrilled to hear there’s a whole hosts of TVs playing all the live sport, and there will even be a separate terrace and lounge exclusive to members of the Club and their guests.

A notice sent to residents advises that the current Sports Bar is temporarily housed in the ballroom as of April 1, as the transformation gets underway.

Bussola and Crafty Fox will join a duo of already operating restaurants inside Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse; the rooftop lounge Katsuri, which presents an array of Indian cuisine; and the casual BBQ and grill restaurant, Tap & Grill.