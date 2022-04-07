Sponsored: Iftar set menus start from Dhs150…

Cleo Dubai, the Mediterranean restaurant located in the newly opened Hyde Dubai Hotel is celebrating the Holy Month with unique iftar and suhoor menus. Offering a selection of traditional celebratory dishes, Cleo promises familiar flavours, drawing inspiration from Lebanon, Syria, Greece and Italy, while also putting a modern twist on classic Levantine cuisine.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer, courtesy of Cleo Dubai’s Chef George Kniher:

Iftar standard set menu



Price: Dhs150 sharing style (from sunset to 8pm)

The iftar standard set menu begins with mezze, dips and soups, plus aromatic lamb ouzi accompanied by oriental rice, vegetable salona with vermicelli rice, and baklava to finish.

Iftar premium set menu



Price: Dhs215 sharing style (from sunset to 8pm)

Guests start their journey with a refreshing drink, then move on to a selection of mezze with a wide selection of dips and spicy segars, fried kebbeh, soups and salads, before enjoying a main course of lamb freekeh, mahashi, and a range of desserts to finish. Both menus can be viewed on Cleo Dubai’s website.

Suhoor

For suhoor – taking place from 9pm to 2am – two menus are also available (Dhs110 or Dhs140). Both include freshly prepared juices followed by an array of dips, salads and a soup of the day, plus saj, eggs dishes and shashouka, all served with hash browns, grilled tomato and braised mushrooms. Desserts include baklava with dates and carved seasonal fruits. Elevate your suhoor experience and enjoy larger main course options, including mixed grill and lamb kofta for Dhs140.

For more information and to make reservations visit cleodubai.com, or call (04) 871 1013, or email cleo.mediterraneo@hydedubai.com