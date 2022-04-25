Sponsored: Are you ready for an exhilarating experience?

With temperatures rising in Dubai your calendar may consist of indoor activities. But, there are still several things to do outdoors where you can remain pretty cool.

For an adrenaline-pumping activity with Instagrammable moments, make your next plan with Hero OdySea – a self-drive boat tour where you’re in the captain’s seat.

You will be joined by a guide who will point out Dubai’s most iconic landmarks while throwing in some fun facts.

Emerald blue waters calling out your name for a dip during your escapade? If you book the private tour, you can take a break from cruising, jump right in and cool off while taking in views of the city’s most famous landmarks from a different perspective.

If you want a photo memory, your guide will be happy to help take images and videos for you. Whether it’s zipping past him on your boat or jumping into the water – the pictures on your ‘Gram are guaranteed to draw in the likes.

With exhilarating speeds of 50 kilometres per hour, you will cool right off without having to worry about the heat after your refreshing dip.

Want to book?

Tours operate daily from the Hero OdySea take-off site at the Dubai Harbour at Marina Zone C. There are several tours per day so plan it with your group before you book.

How much will this cost?

There are two guided tour options: 45-minutes and 90-minutes.

The 45-minute tour will cost you Dhs495 per double rider boat while the 90-minute tour is Dhs700 per double rider boat.

If you want something a bit more exclusive, opt for their private tour for Dhs2,100 which can accommodate up to six people.

For more information, call the Hero OdySea team on 04 440 9827 or visit hero-dubai.com

Images: Hero OdySea