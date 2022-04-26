The KHDA confirmed the news on Twitter…

Private schools in Dubai will enjoy a full week off on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr next week, in line with the UAE public sector.

Taking to Twitter, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), announced that private schools would close for the whole week for the public holiday. The education regulator confirmed that schools will reopen on Monday May 9, meaning it will be a nine-day break for pupils and students next week, when counting the two weekends either side.

“Eid Mubarak lovely people!” the KHDA signed off the Tweet.

Before the KHDA announcement, schools across the city had already begun sending notices to parents to confirm that they would be closing for the full week.

Public and private sector holidays

Last week, officials announced that the UAE public sector would be off from Monday May 2 to Friday May 6 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, making it a nine-day break when counting the two weekends.

The private sector public holiday will run from 29 Ramadan (Saturday April 30) until 3 Shawwal. As Ramadan is likely to be 30 days this year, it’s expected that the private sector public holiday will be until Wednesday May 4, with work resuming on Thursday May 5.