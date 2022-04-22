Start planning your time off…

We know that you can’t wait to start planning your Eid breaks, from staycations to getaways. So you’ll be excited to hear that the UAE announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for the public and private sectors have been announced for 2022.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the Eid Al Fitr dates for the private sector on Thursday April 21. This year workers will enjoy a public holiday from Ramadan 29 up until Shawwal 3, based on the Islamic calendar. For those who have a normal weekend off, this means that the holiday will start on Saturday April 30.

The exact dates are still dependent on the UAE’s moon sighting committee, however Eid is predicted to fall on Monday May 2. Therefore the holidays could last until Tuesday May 3 or Wednesday May 4.

#MOHRE announces that 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal for the year 1433 AH will be a paid leave for all private-sector workers in the country in celebration of #EidAlFitr. pic.twitter.com/9nggqHlSIT — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 21, 2022

The public sector holidays have also been announced. Federal government employees will have a holiday starting from Saturday April 30 to Friday May 6, and go back to work on Monday May 9.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting for Muslims. If you need some inspiration for ways to celebrate Eid, check out our guide to the Eid fireworks in Dubai and Eid holiday sales.

And, if you want to start planning your time off post-Eid Al Fitr, the next holiday will be for two occasions combined: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha. Arafat day is expected to fall on July 8 and Eid Al Adha will likely be on July 9 in 2022. These dates, too are subject to the moon sighting but we should have Friday July 8 to Wednesday July 13 off work. Happy holidays.

Images: Getty