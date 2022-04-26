Just in time for the Eid break…

Staycationing in Dubai just got even more exciting, as we finally say ‘hello’ to the brand new W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. Taking pride and place on Dubai’s Mina Seyahi waterfront, the vibrant new hotel promises just as much character as its sibling properties, W Dubai – The Palm and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Boasting 31 storeys of unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is officially open and ready to welcome you for your next staycation. If you’re familiar with the W brand, you’ll know that the property’s interiors reflect the cultural and historic aspects of the surrounding area. In this hotel, guests will find a lobby inspired by the Middle Eastern gold souks, as well as a welcome desk inspired by the romanticism of a snake charmer.

All 318 rooms are sea-facing with a private balcony, including the 27 suites. If you want to go all out, it doesn’t get any bigger than the Extreme WOW Suite, found on the 30 floor. W’s take on a Presidential Suite is a 285 square metre space with two bedrooms, a lounge, dining area and a balcony.

During your stay, there are a few exciting dining outlets to look out for. The W Lounge, found in the lobby, serves up savoury bites infused with local flavours, complemented by live music and nightly DJ sets. The brand’s famed Wet Deck is where you’ll find the pool, alongside urban beach club Ginger Moon.

From June, we can expect to visit Attiko – a chic rooftop lounge serving Pan-Asian cuisine and stunning views. And, from early 2023 look out for Malakite, an 8,000 square metre pool and beach club, with an indoor space for live entertainment in the evenings. Also coming next year will be sleek fitness studio 1REBEL/FIT.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, open now. w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com

