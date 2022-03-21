A sleek Pan-Asian restaurant will take the coveted spot…

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, the eye-catching new hotel launching soon on Dubai’s beachfront, has been turning heads thanks to its unusual architecture, with everyone wondering: what will open on the rooftop? Now, we can exclusively reveal the cool venue set to open in the coveted space.

Attiko is the name of a new Pan-Asian restaurant, brought to you by the team behind SushiSamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. With plans to open in the second quarter of 2022, the sleek space will offer brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location.

The 600sqm venue will be offer a modern and contemporary design in the restaurant, featuring an expansive alfresco terrace. Lush green foliage fills the entrance, while floor to ceiling windows promise a brilliant spot from which to see golden sunsets along the horizon.

On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of Attiko to our growing lifestyle portfolio. This signature outlet is equipped with key elements for guests to experience the true meaning of having a great time. Attiko is about the view, food, music, and high-energy vibe. It will be the best go-to rooftop destination for guests looking to unwind and celebrate life.”

The upscale venue promises to be an exciting highlight to the premium dining scene, with plans to open this summer alongside W Dubai – Mina Seyahi’s exciting line-up of dining outlets.

Additionally, Wet Deck at Ginger Moon will feature a breathtaking infinity pool overlooking Palm Jumeirah, and play host to live entertainment. Ginger Moon is described as a ‘no beach, beach club’ experience, with a boho-inspired restaurant serving artisan breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, opens Q2 2022. @attikodubai

Renders: Provided