There’s something in the Air…

All parents know the value of giving kids an active lifestyle. Daily exercise, tuckering them out for bedtime, and just expending some of that ‘screaming incoherently’ energy. And it’s so much easier to get them engaged in things that have been specifically engineered for them to enjoy.

In walks Abu Dhabi’s second location of AirManiax right in the heart of the capital’s excitement hub, at Yas Mall. It’s a gigantic indoor kids’ entertainment megaplex arriving, mercifully, just in time for the return of summer heat.

Located on the ground floor of the mall, next to the Grand Prix entrance, this intelligently designed adventure complex is now open and offers multiple themed zones and attractions for all age groups of kiddlywinks.

And as part of the launch celebrations, AirManiax is giving our readers a 20 per cent discount on access to all the wild adrenaline-surfing mayhem. You just need to quote ‘What’s On‘ when booking by phone: (02) 635 2544, by email: yas@airmaniax.com, or at the location.

Zoning in

The fun at AirManiax is carved up and allocated into distinct zones. There is, for example, the expansive Inflatable Arena — which offers drop-thrill slides, frantic games of swing ball, a ‘Wipeout-style’ rotating arm game, neumatic mazes and of course inflatable trampolines.

Those with a taste for heights can explore the park dangling from the epic jangling ZipZag ride (additional costs apply). There’s a softplay area featuring diverse activities for a variety of kids’ age groups, including cargo net walks, tunnels, slides, sponge pits and more places for you parents to put your back out trying to retrieve the kids when the clock strikes home time.

Yas Mall’s AirManiax will also see the return of the brand’s signature ninja warrior assault course — inviting mini mutant ninja warriors to take on a challenging collection of obstacles. You can compete against friends but, and this is good advice for life, in the end the only true race is against yourself.

Elsewhere there’s a donut ride, an inflatable sports arena, a toddler zone, a wall runner challenge, cafe and more — all tied together with the, now traditional, collection of stunning street art murals.

Air Maniax Abu Dhabi is open now at Yas Mall, daily 10 am to midnight, prices from Dhs85 for 60 minutes. Tel: (02) 635 2544, airmaniax.booknow

Images: Provided