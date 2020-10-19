Kids adventure playground, Air Maniax has just opened it’s first Abu Dhabi location…

A brand new indoor inflatable adventure park has just opened in Abu Dhabi, and it’s already ‘blowing up.’

Based in Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, the 30,000 sq ft soft-play-tropolis is the second Air Maniax location in the UAE, following Dubai’s successful set-up in Al Quoz.

The parks have been created with the specific intention of inspiring little ones to find fun in the active life. And to expend a little of that pent-up *screams incoherently* energy.

Big Air

The Air Maniax team has managed to pack even more into this venue. Good times are split into independent themed zones — each with their own exhilarating attractions.

There’s an Inflatable Area featuring a collection of air-pumped, adrenalin-fuelling obstacles that are perfect for a bit of pint-sized parkour; Donut Rides; A Ninja Warrior assault course; the whirling wipeout arms of the Meltdown machine; suspended zipline thrills courtesy of Zipzag; and a whole multi-sports arena.

Meanwhile, in the on-site cafe, parents can enjoy a deep exhale, and a well-earned sit down.

Little heirs The really little ones aren’t left out either. Toddlers get their own soft play and inflatable sections, meaning they can totter around without parental fear of them being clattered by the bigger kids. Big on Safety Of course we’re deep in a pandemic now and with that comes certain additional restrictions and responsibilities. Air Maniax takes these things very seriously. In addition to thermal checks and strict capacity limits, there are dedicated access routes, hourly sanitisation practices, nightly deep cleans and thorough disinfection sweeps, and all staff are required to wear masks, as are guests over six (outside of the cafe). Prices start at Dhs80 for an hour’s access, but if you want to enjoy the full experience, it makes sense to go for the two-hour premium package at Dhs160. There are no age restrictions quoted on the site, but being able to (just about) walk is a good rule of thumb for an absolute minimum for the tiny ones. The jump-off starts here.

Air Maniax Abu Dhabi is open now at Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Fri 10 am to midnight, prices from Dhs80 for 60 minutes. Tel: (02) 444 2938, airmaniax.booknow