Here are some awesome things to do at Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach this spring.

Enjoy a slice by the beach

Jones knows how to do a good pizza, which is why you need to check out its daily pizza deal. Running between 4pm and midnight, guests can enjoy perfectly light and fluffy hand-tossed pizzas, with options ranging from vegan, cheesy to a meaty feast. Perfect for date night, couples can enjoy the special menu for Dhs279.

Meat your match

Searching for the perfect steak? Every Wednesday at Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach, enjoy a 200 gram Aussie striploin with a choice of two rubs: an outback dry rub with chilli finish or a Melbourne café dry rub with jones’ signature coffee. You’ll also get some tempting sides including thick-cut steak chips, grilled Portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and a green peppercorn jus for drizzling on your meat. Tuck into all this, and more for Dhs349 per couple.

Deals, deals, deals

Keep your eyes peeled for awesome deals coming very soon to Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach. An exciting new offer is set to be revealed on Monday May 2. In the meantime, be sure to check out Jones daily for brilliant beachside dining experiences.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7.30am to midnight. (0)54 998 6162. jonesthegrocer.com/the-palm-dubai-i165