Our people are benevolent, our society is generous, and we are keen to show solidarity with our fellow human beings facing hardships wherever they are – Sheikh Mohammed…

The one billion meals campaign is an initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai on March 10 to mark the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The goal? To provide one billion meals to the disadvantaged and vulnerable in 50 countries. Given the amount is significantly larger than the first two initiatives over the past two years, Sheikh Mohammed stated that the campaign will continue beyond the days of the Holy Month. However, Sheikh Mohammed has just announced that the goal has been met less than a month after it began.

Sheikh Mohammed himself made a contribution of 400 million meals to the initiative during the Holy Month adding on to the 600 million meals already collected.

The Ruler of Dubai stressed that the initiative reflects the values of the UAE and its people in supporting every individual in need. He thanked the contributors for their donations for the sake of the poor and needy, especially children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by disasters and crises around the world.

In a tweet, he stated, ‘Today we conclude the 1 Billion Meals initiative by collecting 600 million meals in less than one month. Thanks to institutions, companies, businessmen and 320,000 individuals who contributed. Today, we announce a personal support of 400 million meals for the initiative to complete the 1 billion meals during this holy month of Ramadan.’

Donations flooded in from 320,868 benefactors through various donation channels including the website, bank transfers, SMS, call centres, charity auctions and more.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives stated that the success of the ‘initiative’s goal in less than one month after its launch strengthens the UAE’s position as a global capital for charity and humanitarian work, from which a helping hand extends to those in need around the world, regardless of race, colour, gender, or religious belief.’

He added that the campaign would not have achieved the results without the ‘support and directives of the wise leadership, or the efforts of the campaign’s partners, or the contributions of charitable people who united to achieve the noble goals of the initiative’.

