To mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2, 2022, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the ‘one billion meals campaign’.

In the past two years, the campaign’s aim was to reach the goal amount during the 30 days of Ramadan. However this year, Sheikh Mohammed stated that the campaign will be ongoing, and will continue for the coming years until the goal is achieved. It will commence on the first day of Ramadan.

الإخوة والأخوات.. نعلن اليوم عن مبادرة المليار وجبة للفقراء والمحتاجين حول العالم..تنطلق مع بداية الشهر الفضيل وتستمر للسنوات القادمة حتى تحقيق الهدف..شعارها: “لا يؤمن من بات شبعان وجاره جائع”.. 800 مليون إنسان يعانون من الجوع حول العالم..وانسانيتنا وديننا يدفعاننا لمد يد العون pic.twitter.com/PYJ7yAOpOO — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 10, 2022

The tweet added, ‘He who is full and his neighbour is hungry, does not believe. 800 million people suffer from hunger around the world and our humanity and our religion push us to extend a helping hand.’

The campaign follows the success of the previous two community campaigns that were launched by the Ruler of Dubai stating in 2020. The first campaign set a goal of 10 million meals with the proceeds going towards providing food for communities affected by Covid-19. The campaign saw the target being crossed in just a week securing 11 million meals just seven days into Ramadan.

Last year in 2021, Sheikh Mohammed raised the bar by launching a campaign for 100 million meals. This goal too was met just within 10 days of its launch.

During the past two years, the campaign saw included live charity auctions, meal boxes, collections from public and private entities and humanitarian organisations, and more.

