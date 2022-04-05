Sponsored: A sensory dining experience that oozes sophistication from the decor to the decadent dishes…

If you’re not travelling this April, La Cantine du Faubourg is a trip to Paris without jetting to France. Fusing food, light, sound, image and art, La Cantine is so much more than a restaurant, it’s a sensory dining experience.

A firm favourite on the fine dining circuit since it opened in 2015, La Cantine underwent an elegant transformation in 2021, retaining its original charm and je ne sais quoi, just with fresh, modern interiors and a stunning alfresco terrace.

From the decor to the decadent dishes, the timeless venue oozes style and sophistication in pure Parisian form, fusing it with extravagant Dubai grandeur. Statement art pieces, such as the iconic Elton John art piece and an array of bold graffiti artworks, are a welcome addition to the rattan furnishings, deep ruby red and rust tones, and leafy botanicals. The swish new space makes for the perfect location to meet, relax and enjoy time with friends, whether for a power lunch, grandiose dinners or long, leisurely weekend affair.

There’s a duo of concepts to enjoy for daytime dining, whether it’s getting work done over a delicious business lunch, or toasting to the weekend at 105 brunch. First up is the business lunch, running weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. Guests can enjoy a starter and main for Dhs110, or add a dessert for Dhs170.

On both Saturdays and Sundays, book yourself in for the legendary 105 Brunch. Pick a three-hour time slot between 12pm and 5pm and enjoy a plethora of delicious dishes. An ode to traditional Parisienne brunches, dishes include elevated breakfast favourites like truffle scrambled eggs on toast, French toast and eggs benedict with a whipped hollandaise, plus La Cantine signatures such as grilled octopus, caramelized chicken and catch of the day. Brunch packages are priced from Dhs345.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. Tel: (0)4 3527 105, lacantine.ae