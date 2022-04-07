The buyer is now the proud owner of a 10-bedroom mansion on the Palm Jumeirah, complete with a gym, hair salon, and a 70-metre private beach…

Dubai is not short of a mega mansion or two, and taking a snoop inside some of the priciest properties in the city is a way we like to live like a millionaire in Dubai, if only in our imagination.

But for some, it’s a reality. In fact one buyer just secured themselves the most expensive property ever purchased in Dubai. Blowing previous records out of the water, luxury real estate agency Bellview Real Estate have successfully sold a custom-built villa for a cool Dhs280 million.

Unsurprisingly, you’ll find the ultra-luxury mansion on the Palm Jumeirah, set across a sprawling 33,000 square feet.

So what have the proud new owners secured themselves?

No less than 10 bedrooms are set throughout the whitewashed villa, which also features state-of-the-art living spaces, luxurious spa facilities including a gym and hair salon and an indoor pool. The no-expense-spared furnishings are dominated by fine Italian marble, straight from the furniture houses of Italy’s finest.

As impressive as the interiors are, this property is just as wow-worthy outside, with a chic terrace home to plenty of entertaining space set around an enormous swimming pool. Perched right on the waterfront, a 70-metre private beach ensures the new owner will always feel like they’re on holiday in their plush new pad.

The property sale, which smashed the previous record set in 2015 of Dhs185 million, was secured by Bellview Real Estate broker, Conor McKay, who specialises in ultra-luxury property sales in Dubai.

Dubai’s real estate market has witnessed rapid growth in 2021, with property prices increasing by an estimated 21% in the first 10 months of the year. Between January and November 2021, over Dhs135 billion worth of transactions were made.

And it’s only expected to continue in 2022. According to figures released by Dubai Land Department (DLD) daily transactions hit an eye-watering Dhs2.8 billion on Tuesday March 29.